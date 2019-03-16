Jim Furyk’s Age: How Old Is the Golfer?

Jim Furyk is defying the golf odds at 48 years old. Heading into the weekend, Furyk is in contention at The Players and is having success at a course that has given him trouble over the years. Furyk noted he has no plans of slowing down unless his game starts to show signs of wear.

“If I’m competitive and I feel like I’m knocking on the door and having opportunities to win, I’d like to play some out here,” Furyk told Golf Week. “If that’s not the case, I’ll go to the Champions Tour and see if I can be competitive out there.”

Fellow PGA golfer Paul Casey noted Furyk has shown no signs of aging.

“Age isn’t a factor with Jim,” Casey noted to Golf Channel. “He’s just been reminded in [the scoring room] that since 1992, he’s had 215 bogey-free rounds of golf on the PGA Tour. That pretty much sums up Jim Furyk. He’s so good at keeping rounds going. He made a brilliant par save on 14. I mean without that, you’re not asking me questions about it if he doesn’t save that par. He’s just world class. Always has been.”

Furyk Has 17 PGA Tour Victories Including a Major, the 2003 U.S. Open

Furyk’s last victory came in 2015 at the RBC Heritage. Furyk has 17 PGA wins over his career including winning a major, the 2003 U.S. Open. According to the PGA Tour, Furyk has earned more than $68 million over his career.

Furyk Was the 2018 Ryder Cup Captain for Team USA

Furyk was the Team USA captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup. The United States outing did not go as well as planned, and Furyk received some criticism about the team’s underwhelming performance. Phil Mickelson noted that criticism of Furk was unwarranted.

“Our captain is one of the best people in golf, and somebody that I’ve always looked up to and cherished our friendship,” Mickelson explained to Golf Channel. “I thought that the way he brought everybody in together on decisions; some of you might question some of the decisions, but everything was done with reason, input, thought through, and then it’s up to us to execute, and we didn’t execute.”

As for The Players, Furyk did not know if he would be part of the 2019 field of golfers. Furyk was a late edition and it looks like the move paid off.

“A couple players told me there in the locker room that I may get in the field, and I was excited, did my homework, and realized that there was a good chance,” Furyk noted, per Golf Digest. “I prepared last week a lot like I was in, and thankful for that opportunity, was able to take advantage of it the last couple days.”