Sixers’ Jimmy Butler Got Great Advice From Dwyane Wade & Carmelo Anthony

Philadelphia 76ers swingman, Jimmy Butler is on a loaded Sixers team that could make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

His level of intensity is something that the talented Sixers roster needs.

Are Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and coach Brett Brown ready for the intensity?

He loves to win just ask retired NBA player, Quentin Richardson who recently had him on his Knuckleheads podcast with Darius Miles.

“What was surprising to me was, you know, his outlook on winning and winning a championship,” Richardson told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He really, really wants to win really bad and he considers themselves somewhat of a failure if he doesn’t and my thing to him was just to let him know that, you know, the fact that you go out and you put forth maximum effort in working hard and preparation and everything you could do just because you don’t win the championship in the NBA, that doesn’t mean that you’re a failure or you’re a loser? You still are, you know what I’m saying? You’re a champion in your own right because of your work ethic and what you put into the game and how you’re going about it and how you’re taking it serious as you do. Everybody knows some of the greatest players didn’t win championships and by no means are they losers. You know what I’m saying? So, that was interesting.”

Richardson also says that the greatest blessing for Butler was being traded while he was away with Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.

“He was at Paris at fashion week with D Wade and Melo and all those guys,” Richardson told Scoop B Radio.

“They went to dinner and they did it big. He was fortunate to be able to be there with the guys, but he took it hard. But it still was a great, cool, fun story that came out of that.”

Butler, the 30th pick in the 2011 draft, the NBA’s Most Improved Player in 2015 and member of the third-team All-NBA last season has some decisions to make this offseason. Will he re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers? The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will also be suitors.

In the meantime, his goal is to make it deep during the post-season.

“If Philly offers him a five-year, $190 million, he’s staying there,” FS1’s Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“If he doesn’t, if they don’t, I mentioned the Lakers before, I think that’d be a good fit, I think that’s something he should look at. But if he doesn’t want to play in LeBron’s shadow, I mean if goes to the Clippers, I don’t know if KD, I know he and KD are friends, would he try to team up with KD?”