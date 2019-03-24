Johnny Manziel’s Contract: How Much Money is AAF Salary With Memphis Express?

Johnny Manziel’s AAF contract with the Memphis Express is likely the same as the other players in the league. AAF players all sign a three-year, $250,000 non-guaranteed contract. Players will make $70,000 their first season, $80,000 in the second season and $100,000 in the third season, per CBS Sports Radio.

The league has emphasized player contracts will have incentives for things like community service and social media. The AAF has yet to specify the financial details of these incentives.

“We have built a digital platform that is the most robust in professional sports, which allows players to be bonus-ed off of fan interaction,” AAF founder Ebersol told CBS Sports. “So if a fan picks a player on a fantasy platform or in a bet – and you’ll be able to have in-game betting on our platform – the players actually make money on top of their regular-season salary, which is as high or just short of the NFL practice-squad salary. They’ll be able to make money every time they get picked on a fantasy team, every time they get picked on a bet, every time a fan likes them on Facebook.”

Manziel Made $7.7 Million Over His NFL Career With the Browns

According to Spotrac, Manziel made $7,707,913 in his three seasons with the Browns. Manziel’s salary in his third season back in 2016 was $2.1 million. Manziel’s deal with the Express is not nearly as lucrative but could be an opportunity for the former Browns quarterback to eventually get another shot with an NFL team.

“We are pleased to welcome Johnny Manziel to the Alliance of American Football, which we’ve always described as a league of opportunity for talented players to launch or revitalize their pro football careers,” AAF co-founder Bill Polian said, per NFL.com. “We completed extensive background work to determine whether it would be appropriate for Johnny to play this season, and after consulting with many people familiar with his situation, we concluded that it would be good for him to resume his pro football career here at The Alliance.”

Manziel comes from a wealthy family. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manziel’s parents have a net worth of $50 million thanks to their success in the oil business.