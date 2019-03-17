Jon Rahm College Stats & Accolades Place Him Among Best in History

Jon Rahm has quickly risen in the ranks to become one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. And while he’s had a few up-and-down results early in his career, the 24-year-old has hit his stride during the 2019 season. Rahm has posted strong results on a consistent basis through the early stages of his career and specifically the most recent year.

But after his impressive collegiate career, it’s not surprising to see Rahm’s name listed among some of the best in the game. Following a strong tenure at Arizona State University, it didn’t take long for the Spaniard to become a pro and land on the PGA Tour. He also let his mark on college golf by posting one of the most well-rounded and excellent collegiate careers in recent memory.

After graduating from Arizona State in 2016, he turned pro immediately after and proceeded to post three top-10 finishes during the 2016 season.

Jon Rahm Played for Phil Mickelson’s Brother at Arizona State

While Rahm played for Phil Mickelson’s brother, Tim Mickelson, during his time with the Sun Devils, their relationship continued after his time in college. Following Rahm’s move to the pros, Mickelson left his role with Arizona State’s men’s golf team in order to become the rising star’s agent, as Golf Week detailed.

Tim Mickelson is also the current caddie for his brother on the PGA Tour and was with him on the bag at the 2019 Players Championship. In turn, the former Arizona State golf coach is pulling double duty with two jobs at this point.

It’s not surprising to see Rahm hire Mickelson on as his agent, especially considering the immense amount of success he had at the collegiate ranks working with him previously. He not only accomplished a number of impressive feats but also became the first golfer ever to win one of the most respected awards in golf twice.

Rahm Wins Ben Hogan Award Twice, Jack Nicklaus Award

Rahm went back-to-back winning the Ben Hogan Award, which recognizes the top college golfer who also has shown excellence in academics, doing so in 2015 and then again in 2016. This made Rahm the first player to ever win the award twice, a feat which may not be broken for a long time.

He was an All-American four times and took home the 2016 Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year Award, which honors the top player in college golf, per Arizona State’s official website. Rahm’s superb collegiate career wrapped up by winning the 2016 Pac-12 individual title and was the World Amateur No. 1 player by the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

For being the No. 1 amateur player, Rahm was presented with the Mark H. McCormack Medal. This led to him having full exemptions into the 2016 U.S. Open and the 145th Open at Royal Troon in Scotland.

READ NEXT: Jim Furyk’s Caddie, Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan: 5 Fast Facts