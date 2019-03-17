Jon Rahm Players Championship: How Many Majors Has The Tour Pro Won?

With a spot near the top of the leaderboard during the final day of play at the Players Championship, Jon Rahm is in position to set himself up for one of the biggest wins in his career. Despite being a relatively well-known golfer with some notable wins under his belt, Rahm is a former number one ranked amateur golfer.

Only 24 years old and with less than three years of experience as a professional, Rahm is still one of the younger talents in the golf game. Playing the game with a risky and aggressive style, Rahm is prone to either shooting incredibly low and dominating the field or blowing up and missing the cut entirely. However, when Rahm is on his game and dialed in, there are few more exciting things to watch in golf.

How many majors has Jon Rahm won?

Jon Rahm hasn’t won any majors yet since joining the PGA tour 2016 and while the Players Championship is not technically a major, the win would be Rahms biggest by far should he survive the final day.

Jon Rahm is your new leader at @THEPLAYERSChamp, leading by one over Rory McIlroy. pic.twitter.com/7jJsePpKxH — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) March 16, 2019

Despite just being 24 years old, Rahm was able to post two top-five finishes in major tournaments last season. Finishing fourth at both the Masters and PGA Championship, Rahm showed the world that he was ready to contend for a major title and that one would likely be on the way before too long.

However, for all the good that came with Rahm’s two top-five finishes at the Masters and PGA Championship, he would also find himself missing the cut at both the US Open and the Open Championship. In fact, Rahm has never made the cut at the US Open as a pro – though he did place 23rd as the low amateur in the event in 2016.

Jon Rahm PGA Tour Wins

Despite not having won any majors as a professional, Rahm has picked up a few impressive wins in his short career. Rahm’s first career win came at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017 where he shot a blistering 65 on the final day to bring home the trophy. Rahm followed that up with wins on the European tour in 2017 at the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open and later DP World Tour Championship, also in Dubai.

He's done it. Jon Rahm wins the @DPWTC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/g6tQKWrc5C — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 19, 2017

Rahm would follow up his breakout 2017 campaign with one PGA and one European tour win apiece in 2018. Picking up a win in a playoff at the CareerBuilder Challenge and comfortably at Open de España, Rahm further cemented himself as a top young talent in the game. Perhaps most impressive was Rahm’s victory at Tiger Woods’ charity golf tournament, the Hero World Challenge, which features a small pool including some of the most elite talents on the planet. Rahm would win this handily with a four-stroke lead.