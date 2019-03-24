The head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks for 16 seasons, Bill Self has cemented himself as one of college basketballs all-time greatest coaches. In his 16 seasons at Kansas, Self won 14 consecutive Big-12 regular season championships, 8 Big-12 conference tournament titles, two final four appearances, and an NCAA Championship in 2007.

When we talked to Bill Self yesterday, he said he breaks down the NCAA tournament into three smaller two game tournaments. He asked the team after they won Thursday how many they had to go, and didn't exactly get the answer he was looking for. #kubball pic.twitter.com/OLIgeGE4Na — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) March 23, 2019

After former head coach (and fellow NCAA legend) Roy Williams left Kansas for North Carolina, Self took over and Kansas fans were worried that the team might see a drop off from their incredible success under Williams. Instead, Self has guided the Jayhawks to one of the best-sustained runs over the past decade and a half in college basketball.

Kansas Head Coach Salary: How Much Does Bill Self Make?

According to USA Today, Self clocked in as the 5th highest paid coach in all of college basketball. Making a base salary of $3,881,857 from Kansas, Bill Self brings in a total pay of $4,066,857 including bonuses each season. Self’s base pay from the school alone ranks him fourth among all coaches in the nation but Tom Izzo ended up pulling in slightly more money than Self and knocking his total earnings down to fifth overall.

Bill Self Kansas Coaching

Bill Self got his head coaching start at Oral Roberts in 1993. Inheriting a team that would only win six games in his first year, by Self’s fourth season at Oral Roberts he would turn them into a 20-win team and put himself on the radar of larger NCAA programs.

From Oral Roberts, Self would go to Tulsa for three years where he would turn a middle of the road WAC team into a back-to-back regular season WAC champion, winning 32 games in his final season.

After Tulsa, Self would get his first big break as he would move to the Big-10 and Illinois. Self would cement himself as one of the best young minds in the sport following a pair of regular season Big-10 titles followed by a conference tournament win in 2002-2003.

Self’s impressive resume made him the ideal candidate to fill the massive void left by the legendary Roy Williams. Seeing as he led the Jayhawks to an NCAA record 14 straight Big-12 regular-season titles, Self has more than filled the massive shoes that Williams left when he bolted for UNC.