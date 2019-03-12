Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Latest on Timberwolves Center

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said that he expects to play in Tuesday night’s road trip against the Denver Nuggets despite his recent knee injury. He reportedly told this to Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network.

“I’m ready to go, ready to go any time for my teammates,” Towns reportedly said. “Fans don’t have anything to worry about with me, we’re warriors, we’re built to fight & built to go to war so that’s what I’m built to do.”

Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis stated that Towns is considered “questionable” versus the Nuggets. This is in the wake of the 7-footer’s knee injury that forced him to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Knicks.

Minnesota head coach Ryan Saunders stated at Tuesday’s media availability at practice that Towns and Andrew Wiggins will conduct a shootaround before determining if they’re ready to play.

In Denver, Ryan Saunders says Towns and Wiggins will go through shootaround and warmups before deciding if they will play — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 12, 2019

The former Kentucky Wildcat and first-round pick came up gimpy late in Saturday night’s tilt with the Washington Wizards. Towns amassed 40 points in 37 minutes of action.

Prayers up to Karl-Anthony Towns who limped off the court with an apparent knee injury. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/9JSfOv3b9k — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 10, 2019

Following the 135-130 win, Saunders said Towns would undergo further testing but that he had “not heard concern” about a serious injury. Moore said right after the injury that Towns was “intensely grimacing” on the bench.

The team performed an MRI afterward. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Sunday that “there is optimism” about the results. Saunders confirmed this to Chris Hine of the Star Tribune.

“Things came back normal,” Saunders said. “He got an MRI. It’s just a re-aggravation of some knee soreness.”

Saunders stressed that even though Minnesota is currently 5.5 games back from the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, he will not rush Towns back into action.

“That’s the one thing you want. Make sure to listen to the player and how he’s feeling,” Towns said. “But we have very smart medical people here and we have people who make informed decisions on things and we have good communicators so we’re all going to communicate that and make sure everybody is on the same page.”

Towns is putting up an impressive stat line in just his fourth NBA season. He is averaging 24.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He shoots well from all over the floor (52.4 percent overall and over 40 percent from deep).

Injuries have diminished the Timberwolves’ chances at returning to the NBA Playoffs for the second-straight season. They went 47-35 in 2017-18 and bowed out in the first round to the Houston Rockets.

This year, they sport a 32-35 mark with just 15 games remaining. According to Playoff Status, Minnesota has less than a 1 percent chance at returning to the postseason.

Should Towns sit for 1 more game, expect Saunders to turn to power forward Taj Gibson. Against the Knicks last weekend, Gibson scored 25 points (on 15 shots), grabbed 8 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

The 9-year veteran has averaged 11 points and 6.6 rebounds a game in his second season in Minnesota. He previously played 7 seasons for the Chicago Bulls and half of one for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was supplemented by 17 combined points from reserve forwards Dario Saric (11), Gorgui Dieng (4) and Anthony Tolliver (3).