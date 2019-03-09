Keegan Bradley’s Wife, Jillian, Is a Massive Patriots Fan

Keegan Bradley loves the New England Patriots, and his wife, Jillian Bradley, is also a diehard Pats fan. After Super Bowl 53, Keegan posted this celebration photo with the couple’s son, Logan.

Prior to having a young son, the couple attended several Patriots games in 2017 including Super Bowl 51. Jillian posted this photo of the two donning rally caps during the Super Bowl as the Patriots trailed the Falcons. Incidentally, they witnessed one of the biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history.

While Jillian was pregnant with Logan they also attended a Pats game later in the year.

“Pumped we got to see the @patriots play tonight while we’re here for @delltechchamp! Teaching our little one early 😜 #letsgoooo #28weeks,” Jillian noted on Instagram back in 2017.

The Couple Welcomed Their Son Logan to the World on November 13, 2017

Logan was born on November 13, 2017 and is now more than a year old. Jillian posted the couple’s excitement on Instagram after he was born.

“Logan James Bradley born 11.13.17, 8 lbs 8 ounces, 22 inches. Craziest week of our lives! We couldn’t be more in love with this little man, he has stolen our hearts. 💙” Jillian said on Instagram back in 2017.

The couple is starting their son out as a Patriots fan early. Keegan posted this photo of Logan decked out in Pats gear as a newborn.

“Logan James Bradley 11/13/17 He’s changed @jillian_bradley and my life forever. We couldn’t be happier #gopats #dab,” Keegan noted on Instagram.

Keegan & Jillian Got Married in Palm Beach in 2016

Keegan and Jillian got married in Palm Beach, Florida in November of 2016. The Bradleys got married in front of a star-studded crowd including fellow PGA Tour member Dustin Johnson. Golf.com described the atmosphere of the Bradleys’ wedding.

The couple hosted guests at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, including Luke Donald and wife Diane, Camilo Villegas and caddie/brother of Dustin Johnson, Austin Johnson. The bride shimmied alongside her sequin-clad bridesmaids and the groomsmen put on a heck of a party bus Mannequin Challenge. A five-tiered cake likely kept guests’ sugar rushes high to celebrate late into the night, and the Bradley’s #becomingbradley123 photobooth made for great favors.

Keegan recently shared a bit of love to Jillian on Instagram on Mother’s Day.

“So proud to call Jillian my wife. She’s the best mum to both of these two stinkers. She amazes me every single day. Thank you for being you and making our family amazing. Love u @jillian_bradley happy 1st Mother’s Day!” Keegan posted.

The Couple Both Grew Up in Vermont But Met Through Mutual Friends

Jillian and Keegan both grew up in nearby towns in Vermont but needed the help of friends to meet. Golf.com detailed how their relationship got started.