Kenneth To Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kenneth To, a swimmer who has represented Australia and Hong Kong, died suddenly in Florida at the age of 26. The Hong Kong Sports Institute said in a statement that To died on March 18 at the University of Florida’s campus in Gainesville. To, a native of Hong Kong, said that To complained of feeling unwell following a training session. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. To had been in Florida as part of a three-month training programme with the Gator Swim Club.

The press release continued, “Kenneth was an outstanding elite athlete who holds 17 Hong Kong records. He had been an Elite Scholarship Athlete at the HKSI since August 2016. He was extremely popular and loved by his teammates and competitors. Kenneth was known as a truly exceptional person, warm, funny and kind. His sudden passing is a huge loss to local sports. The HKSI extends our deepest condolences to Kenneth’s family, teammates and coaches.”

1. To Switched His Nationality From Australia to Hong Kong in 2016

In 2016, To said that after discussing it with his girlfriend, Kelly, he would switch his nationality from Australia to Hong Kong. To was born in Hong Kong but had lived in Australia since the age of two. At the time, To was training out of Sydney. To suffered a bank injury in 2015 which meant he could not represent Australia at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. In 2010, To first gained the attention of the swimming world when he won six medals at the Summer Youth Olympics in Singapore. To won one gold, in the 4x100m medley relay.

2. For Australia, To Won a World Championship Silver Medal & a 2012 Youth Olympics Gold Medal

Among the standout moments for To while he represented Australia was a World Championship silver medal in 2013. A year previously, To won a gold medal at the 2012 Youth Olympics. After switching his allegiance, To held 17 overall records between long-course and short-course records. To represented Hong Kong for the first time at the World University Games in 2017 and also at the China National Games in Tianjin. In a relay, To won the silver medal alongside China’s Sun Yang. In 2018, To game in fifth place at the Asian Games in Jakarta in the 50- meters freestyle and the 200m individual medley.

3. To Met His Girlfriend, Kelly, in Hong Kong in 2015

To met his girlfriend, Kelly, in Hong Kong in 2015. In June 2017, To wrote an Instagram tribute to his girlfriend that read, “The reason for my move to Hong Kong. You changed my life Kelly and I have so much to thank you for #love #life #happiness.” Some of the more recent posts on To’s Instagram page show him with his girlfriend spending Christmas in Australia and then going to spend time with her family in Shanghai.

4. News of To’s Passing Has Resulted in an Outpouring of Grief on Social Media

Kenneth To’s tragic death has led to an outpouring emotion from friends and fans on social media. Here are some of the most poignant tributes:

RIP @kennethkhto a life with so much promise tragically cut short #SwimmingHeroes — It Started in LA (@gwennyjohn) March 19, 2019

So unbelievably saddened at the passing of @kennethkhto He interected with fans on social media and was a honest & decent person. I'm in total shock to see such a kind hard working person taken decades too soon. Thoughts with his friends and family — Phil Muspratt (@philswim85) March 19, 2019

La natación mundial está de luto. Un honor haber compartido tantas carreras @kennethkhto Q.E.P.D. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q08AOGbzIr — Benjamin Hockin (@BenjaminHockin) March 19, 2019

We are heartbroken to to announce that one of our best swimmers, Kenneth To, has passed away at age 26. Our love and deepest sympathy are with Kenneth’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. We will miss you Kenny.https://t.co/3wKEKqCPpt pic.twitter.com/Bm9ZQO6PHR — Swimming NSW (@SwimmingNSW) March 19, 2019

5. New South Wales Swimming Called To ‘One of the Best Short Course Swimmers in the World’

In a statement, New South Wales said in tribute to To, “At his peak, Kenneth was arguably, pound for pound, one of the best short course swimmers in the world, his power at the start and skills across all four strokes were difficult to match. Everyone who ever met Kenneth will have fond memories of the time they spent with him and he will be mourned across the swimming community worldwide.”

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Hong Kong Amateur Swimming Association president Ronnie Wong Man-chiu said of To, “He is an easy-going boy and blended well with the team since his return to Hong Kong. But he is very serious when he is swimming. He was our biggest hope of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the men’s event, and that’s also why he decided to leave Australia and came back to Hong Kong in 2016.”

