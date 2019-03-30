Kentucky vs Auburn Betting Line: Elite 8 Predictions & Picks

Heading into the Elite Eight, Kentucky is coming off a hard-fought victory against a very good and criminally underrated Houston team. However, Auburn is coming off a massive upset victory against the number one seed UNC Tar Heels in blowout fashion.

Unfortunately for Auburn, the end of their demolition of UNC saw promising big man Chuma Okeke go down with a knee injury that should almost certainly sideline him for the rest of the season. It was a bittersweet victory for Auburn and both the players and head coach Bruce Pearl were visibly shaken after the injury and it remains to be seen how they respond to the loss of such a vital component.

The Wildcats and Tigers have met twice on the season in SEC play with Kentucky picking up both wins.

#2 Kentucky Wildcats vs #5 Auburn Tigers Betting Line

(Betting Line & Total courtesy of Oddsshark.com)

Betting Line/Point Total

Kentrucky Wildcats vs Auburn Tigers

Sunday, March 31st – 2:20 pm ET

Point Spread: Kentucky Wildcats (-4.5)

Point Total: 142

Kentrucky Wildcats vs Auburn Tigers Prediction & Pick

Kentucky’s wins haven’t been pretty during their March Madness run but the fact remains that they are still standing. After running Abeline Christian out of the tournament, the Wildcats have struggled offensively in matchups with Wofford and Houston. Although Kentucky will always be a defensive-minded team under John Calipari, this unit in paricular has to rely on their defensive chops as they routinely struggle to score the ball.

However, Kentucky has shown the ability to score, just not in the tournament. In fact, Kentucky scored more than 80 points in both their regular season SEC matchups against Auburn.

On the other hand, Auburn’s offense has been red hot behind the stellar play of Bryce Brown and Chuma Okeke. Without Okeke, expect Auburn to still try and run their offense at a breakneck pace but look for them to be severely undermanned when hitting the glass. The Tiger’s leading rebounder with the ability to step back beyond the three-point line and knock down shots, Okeke’s presence had been vital to the Tiger’s success so far.

Auburn is still a big and athletic bunch even without Okeke but faces a very unforgiving Kentucky defense that rebounds extremely well. While Auburn’s raw defensive stats don’t look great, the numbers are inflated due to their pace of play and the Tigers are surprisingly good at creating turnovers.

The biggest question mark for this game is how Auburn responds to the loss of Okeke. If they come out flat, Kentucky should absolutely roll them from the jump. However, Auburn showed the ability to score on this Kentucky defense and despite not having Okeke, still have their two leading scorers in Bryce Brown and Jared Harper.

As a result, I would avoid going for the spread and instead look to the point total. At 142, the case can be made for both sides given Auburn’s scoring run and Kentucky’s defensive prowess. However, the sheer pace the Auburn plays at combined with the fact they’ve proven to be able to score 80+ points on this exact team lead me to believe this should be one of the higher scoring Elite Eight games.

Pick: Over 142