Killian Tillie NBA Draft Profile: Latest Mocks & Projections

After suffering another injury setback in February, junior Killian Tillie has finally started to regain his usual spot in the loaded Gonzaga rotation. Despite not seeing a massive amount of minutes, Tillie is an intriguing NBA draft prospect and is projected to go off the board in 2020 NBA Mock Drafts.

Killian Tillie with the slam with authority! pic.twitter.com/zFk7OghZ36 — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) March 22, 2019

With a versatile skill set for a big man to go with being an above average athlete, Tillie possesses the intangible abilities needed to thrive at the next level. However, his injury history, lack of sample size, and (by the time he enters the draft) age all knock him down draft boards despite his untapped potential.

Killian Tillie Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections

Currently, Tillie is projected to go as the 44th overall pick in the second round to the Sacramento Kings in NBAdraft.net’s updated 2020 NBA Mock Draft. Tillie has the chance to greatly improve on this. If he can stay healthy through for the Zag’s tournament run and subsequent senior year, he could very well see himself going off the board in the first round as he profiles out to be a prototypical big man for the modern NBA.

With great size (standing 6’10”) and surprising athleticism for someone his size, Tillie has the raw tools to get up and down the court and make plays above the rim for whichever team scoops him up. As more teams emphasize getting the ball out in transition and scoring early, skilled and athletic big men like Tillie will only become more highly sought after.

Perhaps his most intriguing aspect is the fact that he is capable of stretching the floor and knocking down the deep ball at one of the NCAA’s best clips. While Tillie was technically not active long enough to make the official leaderboard, his 44.4% from deep this season would place him 13th in the entire nation.

Killian Tillie NBA Draft Profile & Player Comparison

Killian Tillie has a game that is somewhat reminiscent of Italian stretch-big Andrea Bargnani. Bargnani was never the best rebounder but was able to carve out an extremely effective career in the NBA during the mid to late 2000s (despite what Knicks fans will say about his final years in New York) as a floor-spacing big man who was a few years ahead of his time.

Happy Birthday Andrea Bargnani pic.twitter.com/u8InrDMJZi — Sportando (@Sportando) October 26, 2018

Tillie possesses better athleticism compared to Bargnani and looks to have a more natural feel around the basket coming into the league. Bargnani took some time to develop his low-post game and the same should be expected of Tillie. At his best, Bargnani averaged over 20 points per game and was an effective offensive force in an era where he really didn’t fit the style of play.

Compare that to Tillie who profiles to fit the modern NBA perfectly and you have the recipe for a sleeper candidate who (if he can stay healthy) should surprise a lot of people at the NBA level en route to a long and successful career.