Killian Tillie NBA Draft: Projections & Latest Mocks

While he hasn’t lit the world on fire in the NCAA tournament, Killian Tillie has steadily seen more minutes and has contributed on other fronts while his shot has gone quiet in the tournament. Hitting the boards hard and making smart, unselfish passes on offense, Tillie has helped to keep the Gonzaga offense humming despite his lack of efficient shooting.

That sort of skill set is very intriguing to NBA executives who are always looking for non-ball-dominant players who can compliment the team’s stars and that is exactly what Tillie profiles to be. A cerebral and high IQ player, Tillie can be trusted to make the smart play more often than not.

Killian Tillie Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections

Currently, Tillie is projected to go as the 44th overall pick in the second round to the Sacramento Kings in NBAdraft.net’s updated 2020 NBA Mock Draft. However, his play so far in the NCAA tournament have led many to speculate that he could very well wind up going somewhere a bit higher than 44 next season, especially if his shot comes back.

With great size at 6’10” and very solid athleticism for a big man, Tillie has the raw tools to get up and down the court and make plays above the rim for whichever team scoops him up. As more teams emphasize getting the ball out in transition and scoring early in the shot clock, players like Tillie who have a versatile and athletic skill set are highly sought after (just look at Clint Capela and he can’t even shoot!).

Perhaps the biggest part of his upside is the fact that Tillie can stretch a defense and consistently knock down the deep ball at one of the NCAA’s best clips. While Tillie was technically not active long enough to make the official leaderboard for the NCAA, his 44.4% from deep this season would place him 13th in the entire nation – as a big man!

Killian Tillie NBA Draft Profile & Player Comparison

Killian Tillie has a game that resembles the Italian stretch-big Andrea Bargnani. Bargnani wasn’t a beast on the boards or a monster defensively but was competent in both areas and was one of the first big men to be able to reliably step back behind the three-point line and knock down shots at will. Probably a better fit for today’s NBA, Bargnani was still able to carve out a role for himself and actually averaged over 20 points per game with the Raptors.

Tillie is a better athlete than the plodding Bargnani and seems to have a better nose around the basket and general feel for the game. Big men often take time to develop a well-rounded post game and Tillie should be no different on that front. His deep ball and offensive versatility will get him minutes to start but his ability to show improvement rolling to the basket and finishing through traffic will move him up in the rotation.

While Bargnani may have been the better pure shooter from deep, Tillie is no slouch himself and is comfortable pulling the trigger when he gets an open look. Considering his plus athleticism and feel for the game, it wouldn’t be too farfetched to think that Tillie could turn into a much better version of Andrea Bargnani.