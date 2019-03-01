San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer Drags Wife to Ground (Video)

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was involved in a physical altercation with his wife Pam Friday at a public park. The incident was recorded by a bystander and published by TMZ Sports.

Larry looked like he was wrestling with Pam over a cell phone. She resisted, leading to Larry pushing her out of her chair onto the ground.

She can be heard yelling, “Oh my god. Oh my god.” He responded, “Stop. Pam, stop.”

TMZ reports that multiple witnesses corroborated the footage. Heavy is reaching out to the Giants organization for a statement. The San Francisco Chronicle reports, “The video was provided by a worker in the area who said he witnessed the incident, but spoke on the condition of anonymity.”

Baer was named Giants chief operating officer in May 1996, team president in October 2008 and CEO on January 1, 2012.

The couple has 4 children together. He and his wife are members of Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco.

Update: Larry Baer provided a public statement to Chronicle Hall of Justice reporter Evan Sernoffsky.

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot,” he told Sernoffsky, “and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

Baer stated that he has apologized to his wife and that police were not contacted.