Larry Baer: San Francisco Giants Talking After Altercation With Wife

The San Francisco Giants are conducting internal discussion on how to move forward with Larry Baer after the CEO was videotaped fighting with his wife Pamela, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“Nothing has been decided,” Henry Schulman writes. “As such, the team would not comment on possible actions nor the timing of any potential announcement.”

One suggestion was the Giants “temporarily ceding day-to-day control” for the longtime Giants employee. He was named marketing director in 1980, COO in 1996, team president in 2008 and CEO in 2012.

TMZ Sports originally published the video taken by a male bystander. Pamela Baer can be heard screaming “Oh my god. Oh my god.” He responded, “Stop. Pam, stop.” TMZ reports that multiple witnesses corroborated the footage.

This is a developing story.