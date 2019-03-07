Lebron James Shoes: What Kind Was He Wearing When Passing Michael Jordan?

Lebron James passed Michael Jordan Wednesday night for fourth on the NBA all-time scoring list in the first half against the Denver Nuggets. The Laker forward hit an and-1 bucket for his 13th point of the night, nudging him ahead of Jordan’s 32,292 career tally.

While James finished the half with 17 points, Los Angeles entered halftime down 66-49 to Denver. The Nuggets hold the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are 30-35 and sit 6.5 games out of the No. 8 spot (held by the Clippers).

James flashed a new version of his Nike Lebron shoe line, with autographs from his family members on the side.

.@KingJames shoes tonight, only 13 points away from passing MJ 📷 @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/g7briBW9yQ — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) March 7, 2019

Sneaker News gives a run down on his look:

James will play tonight’s game in an Air Jordan 3-inspired version of the LeBron 16. Dressed in a clear LA Lakers color scheme fusing monarchial purple and gold hues, its toebox and heel equip layering borrowed straight from the 1988 Jumpman silhouette. While the Jordan 3 usually totes its instantly recognizable elephant print detailing, this version opts for “Remix” graffiti text reading influential phrases like “Fearless” and “Winning” on those embellishments.

The names “Bronny,” “Savannah,” “Bryce” and “Zhuri” are written in blank ink. These refer to his wife Savannah Brinson and their 3 children: Lebron James, Jr., Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri Nova James. His Nike logo appears in Lakers gold, as well as the laces. Some purple appears on the back to complete the Laker look.

Those shoes currently go for $185 on Nike.com.

Lakers Struggling with the Nuggets

Despite the flashy footwear, Los Angeles continued its struggles against a surging Denver team. The Nuggets held off a Laker comeback to pull away 115-99 to improve to 43-21. The Lakers have lost 4 in a row.

The Nuggets racked up 43 points in the first quarter (which would have been on pace for 172 points for a full game). 5 different players reached double figures, including Will Barton (23 points), Jamal Murray (19), Gary Harris (19), Paul Millsap (16) and Nikola Jokic (12).

Denver also out-rebounded the Lakers 55 to 41, leading to a shot disparity of 14. That means despite the Lakers’ 47.6 percent shooting from the field, they lost by 16.

James ended up with 31 points, 7 boards and 7 dimes. Despite his team’s current scuffling, he is still thriving statistically on the season. He leads the Lakers with 27 points a game, while adding 8.7 boards and 8 assists a contest.

Team Rankings gave Los Angeles a 43.7 percent chance of topping the Nuggets. Playoff Status calculated that their playoff chances would move up a percentage point with an upset tonight. With the loss, they fell well under 1 percent.

The teams had split the season series entering tonight, with the Lakers winning the first game 121-114 all the way back in October. The two teams will likely not meet again, barring an unforeseen surge into the postseason by Los Angeles.