Leonard Hamilton Age: How Old is Florida State Coach?

One of the most respected and longest-tenured college basketball coaches, Leonard Hamilton has been at the helm of the Florida State Seminoles since the 2002-2003 season. However, Hamilton has been a head coach since the 1986-1987 season when he got his start with Oklahoma State. After four years there, Hamilton would jump to the Big East and coach Miami for a decade from 1990 to 2000.

Hamilton would leave the college game for a year to coach the Washington Wizards in the 2000-2001 season but he returned to the college game after just one season in the NBA. Taking on a struggling FSU team that hadn’t posted a winning season in four years, Hamilton rebuilt the program and his only losing season at FSU came in his first season there.

It's not only about wins and losses, it's about preparing young men for life. @FSUHoops head coach Leonard Hamilton shares his approach to this preparation. #MarchMadness #NCAATournament #Noles #SurviveAndAdvance pic.twitter.com/FesDn5kyNi — BillRhodenOnSports (@BROSpod) March 21, 2019

Leonard Hamilton Age: How Olds is Florida State Coach?

Given that Leonard Hamilton doesn’t look like a man who has been a head college basketball coach for more than thirty years, it begs the question of just how old Leonard Hamilton actually is.

Hamilton was born on August 4, 1948, in Gastonia, North Carolina. That means heading into the 2019 March Madness NCAA tournament, Hamilton would actually be 70 years old! That would make Hamilton the fifth oldest current coach at the division one college level. Ahead of Hamilton on that list are two of his ACC adversaries in Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse.

Leonard Hamilton Coaching Record & History

For his coaching career, Leonard Hamilton has a 555-425 record – good for a 56.6% winning percentage. His work at Florida State in a loaded ACC is even more impressive as Hamilton is 355-215 with a 62.3% during his time with the Seminoles. Hamilton has one regular season Big East championship (with Miami in 1999-2000) and one conference tournament championship (with FSU in 2011-2012). Hamilton was also the 1995 UPI National Coach of the Year and is a two time Big East Coach of the Year (1995, 1999) and with also being a two time ACC Coach of the Year (2009, 2012).

Devin Vassell, who is hardly ever on the floor in crunch time for the Seminoles, hit a game-tying 3-pointer from the corner with six seconds left in regulation. Coach Leonard Hamilton breaks down the play… Noles advance to face No. 2 Virginia today:https://t.co/biNpEzLLyq pic.twitter.com/UVigGIysJJ — Warchant.com (@Warchant) March 15, 2019

Before Hamilton began coaching, he played at UT Martin. Just after graduating, Hamilton got his start in coaching on the Austin Peay staff from 1971 through 1974. He got his first big break in 1974 when he would join the University of Kentucky staff, where he would coach from 1974 up until 1984. At Kentucky, Hamilton would gain invaluable experience during a runner-up March Madness run in 1974 to go with a Final Four run during the 1984 season. After Kentucky, Hamilton would get his first break coaching for Oklahoma State and the rest is history.