After leaving Liberty after the 2008-2009 season and cutting his teeth under Tony Bennett as a UVA assistant coach, Ritchie McKay returned to Liberty to once again take over the head coaching duties for the Flames. Known once for climbing the coaching ladder, McKay is returning to his roots of helping to rebuild programs and has been at Liberty now for his second longest continuous head coaching stint.

Absolute X's & O's CLINIC by Liberty & Ritchie McKay. pic.twitter.com/UnmSvvstGB — Half Court Hoops (@HalfCourtHoops) March 23, 2019

Liberty Head Coach Salary: How Much Does Ritchie McKay Make?

Despite Liberty announcing that Ritchie McKay was signed to a five-year deal prior to the 2015-2016 season, Liberty has refused to announce the specific terms of the deal, leaving only speculations on how much the coach actually makes.

For what it is worth, according to the Washington Post, McKay made $300,000 per year as an assistant coach under Bennett at Virginia and although Liberty is far from the revenue generating machine that Virginia is, it wouldn’t be unrealistic to think he makes something slightly north of that mark.

Ritchie McKay Coaching History & Career

Between 1988 and 1995, Ritchie McKay bounced around as an assistant coach at a number of schools including Washington (twice), Queens, Seattle Pacific, and Bradley. However, McKay would get his first big break becoming the head coach of the Portland State and would lead the Vikings for two seasons, in which he helped to kickstart the revitalized program that had been scrapped since 1981.

From Portland State, McKay would move onto two successful seasons at Colorado State in 1998-1999 and 1999-2000. McKay would help successfully guide the Rams from the WAC to the MWC with winning seasons in both years.

Coach Ritchie McKay leads the locker room celebration after @LibertyMBB earns their first NCAA Tournament win in school history. pic.twitter.com/No4HA9fcSC — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 23, 2019

By 2000, McKay had made a name for himself in helping to rebuild programs and establish a winning culture. Oregon State came calling with the opportunity to coach in the Pac-10 (at the time) and McKay simply could not resist the offer. However, McKay would struggle in Corvallis, Oregon. With two losing seasons that didn’t see the Beavers win more than 12 games, McKay would leave Oregon State for a fresh start at New Mexico back in the MWC.

McKay would see mixed results at New Mexico State. At his best, he guided them to an MWC Tournament championship and 2005 March Madness appearance. However, he would also post losing seasons in both his first and last seasons with the Lobos.

McKay first joined the Liberty staff as a head coach in 2007 and by his second year had led the Flames to a 23 win season in just his second year. However, he jumped ship for the opportunity to be an assistant under at the time new coach Tony Bennett at Virginia. After some seasoning under the defensive mastermind behind Virginia’s notorious pack-line defense, McKay returned to the Flames where he has brought the program that struggled mightily in his absence to unprecedented heights in the second round of the NCAA tournament.