Lori Bedi, Chris Holtmann’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Lori Bedi Holtmann is married to the head basketball coach at the Ohio State University, Chris Holtmann.

The family moved to Columbus, Ohio from Indianapolis after he accepted the head coaching job with the Buckeyes in 2017.

1. Lori Bedi & Chris Holtmann Met While They Were Both Working at Taylor University in Indiana

Lori Bedi and Chris Holtmann met the old-fashioned way: at work. Holtmann had played basketball at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, and returned there for an assistant coaching job in 1999.

Part of his position required serving as a hall director. He told the Indy Star that he was frequently bored at staff meetings and would draw out plays instead of pay attention.

One of the other people in those meetings was fellow hall director Lori Bedi, who apparently was quite annoyed with his attitude!

Bedi reportedly went on to work as the director of residence services at Taylor.

2. Bedi & Holtmann Had Their First Date at a Sports Bar & Got Married in September 1999

Chris Holtmann’s distractions during the hall meetings at Taylor must not have irritated Lori Bedi all that much, because sparks flew.

She told the Indianapolis Business Journal in 2015 that their first date had been to a sports bar in Muncie, Indiana. Bedi said she had not been a basketball fan before meeting Holtmann.

They tied the knot on September 11, 1999. Bedi lamented that they have the “worst anniversary in the world.”

Bedi explained in that Business Journal interview what it was like to date and then marry a basketball. She said her husband would sometimes have sleepless nights if something went wrong on the court or if the team lost an important game. “Early in our marriage, when we would lose a game that we should have won, I knew exactly which games I needed to make a bed for him on the couch. I knew he wasn’t going to sleep. I knew he couldn’t lay in bed, that he would just be going over it.”

3. Lori Bedi & Chris Holtmann Have One Daughter Named Nora Jane

Lori Bedi and Chris Holtmann have many nights where their home is filled with college basketball players (more on that in the next section). But they also have one child of their own in the house. Their daughter, Nora Jane, was born on May 19, 2010.

Bedi says she does not expect her daughter to follow in her father’s footsteps onto the basketball court. Bedi commented in the 2015 interview referenced above that Nora is more into art and music than sports.

4. The Holtmanns Picked a House Based on Proximity to the Ohio State Campus

Lori Bedi and Chris Holtmann had “location” at the top of their priority list when it came to buying a house in central Ohio. He told the Cleveland Plain Dealer in January of 2018 that he wanted his basketball players to feel as if they could stop by whenever they needed.

Holtmann described his house as an “extension” of the player’s lounge. The basement was equipped with video games and had enough space to fit the entire team. “We want them to be around our kids, our families, we want to see how they interact, and we want them to feel — while they’re away from their families — a part of something.”

The Holtmann’s picked a house in the suburb of Upper Arlington, which is located just a few miles north of the Ohio State campus. The Franklin County auditor website allows the public to search for properties with the owner’s name, but OSU coaches tend to keep that information private and instead have a corporation listed as the “owner.” (For example, former head football coach Urban Meyer and new coach Ryan Day are both not listed on the public site).

However, a separate search of online records indicates that the Holtmann’s bought a nearly 5,000 square foot home in the Upper Arlington area in July of 2017 for $2.4 million.

5. Lori Bedi, Originally From Gaithersburg, Maryland, Has Become a Major Ohio State Fan

Lori Bedi grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to her Facebook page. She was born on April 9, 1970. Her parents reportedly worked as teachers and she has one sister.

Bedi reportedly earned a master’s degree in student personnel administration from Ball State University. Her prior jobs included working with students while the family was living in Athens, Ohio. Holtmann was an assistant coach at Ohio University from 2008 to 2010 under John Groce, who also previously coached at Ohio State.

Since moving to Columbus, Lori Bedi appears to have embraced being an Ohio State Buckeye. She does not share much on social media, but when she does, she’s proud to post about her Buckeye pride.

Bedi was also quick to appreciate the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. She told the Cleveland Plain Dealer that after Ohio State beat Michigan in January of 2018, Bedi opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate. She wrote the date of the game on the cork and saved it.