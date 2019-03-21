Lori Locust: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made NFL history Wednesday. The Bucs hired two female assistant coaches making it the first in the NFL with two female coaches on staff. And the first women hired as coaches by the Bucs franchise.

Maral Javadifar will be an assistant strength and conditioning coach and Lori Locust will serve as an assistant defensive line coach.

“I know how hard it can be to get that first opportunity to coach at the highest level of professional football,” said Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians.

“Sometimes, all you need is the right organization to offer up the opportunity…I know Maral and Lori will be great additions to my coaching staff.

Here’s what you need to know about coach Lori ‘Lo’ Locust:

1. The Bucs Are ‘Making History’ With the Hiring of 2 Women Coaches & the Internet Loves it

“We’ve added Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust as full-time assistant coaches. The Buccaneers are now the first NFL team with two female coaches on staff.”

“@Maraljavadifar congratulations to you and Lori Locust on your NFL coaching hires! It’s a great example for little girls like my daughter that they can be whatever they want to be. Best of luck! (Except against my Giants.)”

“Nice to see the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers break through the glass ceiling today and hire two full-time female assistant coaches. Congratulations to Maral Javidifar and Lori Locust on their new jobs.”

“Lori Locust is definitely a super villain, which feels extraordinarily in brand for the buccaneers”

Villain in a good way, we’re sure.

“The Bucs make history …”

“This is a nice move by the Bucs. For the first time in franchise history the Bucs will have two female coaches. Maral Javadifar will be an assistant strength and conditioning coach and Lori Locust as assistant defensive line coach.”

“Lori Locust sounds like a super villain. Also this is very cool.”

2. Arians Knows Locust From Temple University & Says She’s ‘Knowledgeable & Passionate.’ Players Are Fans, Too

“I have known Lori going back to my days at Temple University and I’ve seen firsthand just how knowledgeable and passionate she is about this game, “Arians said.

NFL players are fans, especially Ravens players like defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

“so appreciative of Michael Pierce coming out today to support Birmingham Iron !!!Great catching up with you, meant a lot to the DLine also💯💯 I may or may not tell them stories about your technique and power off the line lol😎😂hope to see you at a few more games and as always, continued success with BaltimoreRavens 🙌🏽💪🏽🏈 #ForgeOn #IronClad”

3. Coach Lori ‘Lo’ Locust Interned as a Defensive Line Coach With the Ravens & Comes to the Bucs From the New Alliance of American Football League

Locust joins the Buccaneers after working as the defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football during the league’s inaugural season this spring. In 2018, Locust served as a defensive coaching intern for the Baltimore Ravens during the team’s training camp.

From 2017 to 2018, she worked as a defensive line/linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator of the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks of the National Arena League.

Only he can explain how hard I have been on him these last two years but wasn’t willing to let potential go to waste-now his hard work is paying off and he’s not done yet 💯

“Only he can explain how hard I have been on him these last two years but wasn’t willing to let potential go to waste-now his hard work is paying off and he’s not done yet 💯

Congrats Dante —ALL-NAL 1st Team Defense, 2nd in NAL for sacks💪🏽🏈”

She’s referring to the National League’s First Team All-NAL Defense defensive lineman Dante Holmes of the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks. Stats: 27 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 33.5 total tackles, 19 tackles for a loss; 11 sacks; four pass breakups; four quarterback hurries; two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one touchdown; one blocked kick; six total points.

4. A Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Native, She Coached High School & Semi-Pro Teams. Locust Played Football in a Women’s Semi-Pro League

Locust graduated from Susquehanna Township High School, where she worked as an assistant coach from 2010 to 2018. She also held roles as an assistant coach with the Central Penn Piranha, a semi-professional team in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, from 2013-16.

She worked with the DMV Elite semi-professional team from 2016-18 and the Keystone Assault of the Women’s Football Alliance from 2017-18.

STEELHAWKS FINALIZE 2018 COACHING STAFF

Locust began her coaching career following four years as a player in women’s semi-professional football. She attended Temple University.

5. Locust Pays Homage to Her Late Father & Hopes He’d Be Proud

“Not a day goes by I don’t miss my Dad, & still “talk” to him…had wondered out loud wht he would think of me coaching & the adventures I’ve had so far…I came downstairs & this played out in front of me-think I got my answer❤️❤️ #HappyFathersDay #RIH #HeWouldHaveBeenProud”

Yeah, he would have been proud.

Locust loves her job, the sport, the athletes and the coaches she looks up to. Like Green Bay’s Mike Stock.

“I cannot begin to explain the honor of meeting and speaking with NFL Coach of the Year Green Bay’s Mike Stock at the @FCSBOWL this past weekend…he was gracious and supportive…beyond blessed to have had the time with him🙏🏽🏈❤️ #blessed #FCSBowl #LBs #Defense”