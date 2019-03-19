March Madness Odds: Duke Top Seed, Top Favorite

It’s understandable why sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have installed NCAA Tournament No. 1 overall seed Duke as the +225 betting favorite to cut down the nets on the night of April 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Blue Devils are one of three ACC schools to land a No. 1 seed in this year’s Big Dance, only the second time one conference has gotten three since the field expanded to 64 in 1985.

The other ACC schools are North Carolina and Virginia. Duke was 3-0 against those two when freshman superstar Zion Williamson played more than 36 seconds – he was hurt that early into Duke’s home loss to the Tar Heels. Counting that game, Williamson missed six and Duke went 3-3. He returned for the ACC Tournament and was spectacular in leading Duke to the title. It beat UNC 74-73 in the semifinals and then Florida State 73-63 in the final. Williamson was just the sixth freshman ever to be named ACC Tournament MVP, averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Duke, which is in the East Region, also likes Minneapolis. The last two times the city hosted the Final Four, Duke won the national championship (beating Michigan in 1992 and Arizona in 2001). That’s the good news for Duke backers on the NCAA basketball betting lines. The bad is that the Blue Devils are shooting 30.6 percent from three-point range this season, which is 339th in the country and last among major conference schools. No team ranked that low in that category has even reached a Final Four.

In addition, since the selection committee started naming a No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance in 2004, that team has won the title only three times. Duke was the No. 1 overall seed once, in 2006, and lost in the Sweet 16 to fourth-seeded LSU.

South Region No. 1 Virginia (+550), West Region No. 1 Gonzaga (+600) and Midwest Region No. 1 North Carolina (+800) round out the favorites on the March Madness betting odds. UVA’s Tony Bennett might be the most successful active coach to never reach a Final Four. Last year, his Cavaliers were the No. 1 overall seed and became the first No. 1 of any kind to lose to a No. 16 (UMBC). The Zags have reached one Final Four, losing the 2017 title game to North Carolina.

