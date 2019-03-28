Mfiondu Kabengele & Terance Mann: NBA Draft Profiles for FSU Players

Mfiondu Kabengele and Terrance Mann have been a big part of Florida State’s success this season. We are here to break down how their games translate to the next level and their NBA draft stock.

Kabengele is a 6’10” and 250-pound sophomore for the Seminoles. The big man averaged 13.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this season. Kabengele has taken his game to the next level during the NCAA tournament with two straight 20-point outings. The big man had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Florida State’s first-round matchup against Vermont. Kabengele followed it up with 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks against Murray State to help the Seminoles advance to the Sweet 16.

Mann has also stepped up his production during March Madness with numbers well above his 11.6 points and 6.5 rebounds during the regular season. Mann had 19 points and eight rebounds against Vermont. The Seminoles guard followed is up with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists in their Murray State matchup.

Here are my NBA draft profiles for Kabengele and Mann.

Mfiondu Kabengele’s NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Kabengele has a wide array of old-school post moves that allow him to get buckets. One particular play comes to mind against Vermont during the NCAA tournament when he was triple-teamed in the post. Thanks to his strength and footwork he was able to turn the play into a dunk despite being guarded by three defenders.

Kabengele shoots it well for a player his size both from behind the arc (38.1 percent) and at the free-throw line (76.5 percent). This works in his favor as NBA teams are looking for big men that can shoot.

WEAKNESSES: The Florida State big man is not the quickest player. Kabengele has the strength to defend down low, but his quickness remains a question if asked to defend players on the perimeter.

SUMMARY: ESPN has Kabengele ranked as their No. 30 prospect and No. 4 center in this draft class. His ability to block shots, score and shoot from long-range should allow him to get minutes at the next level. As a borderline first-round pick, the Seminoles big man will have some decisions to make after the NCAA tournament.

Terance Mann NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Mann improved his three-point shooting from 25 percent last season to 41.1 percent in 2018-19. The Florida State guard is also a solid rebounder, averaging 6.5 boards per game. Mann has been one of Florida State’s best scorers and excels at getting to the rack.

WEAKNESSES: It is not clear if Mann has done enough in Tallahassee to establish himself as an NBA player. Mann’s play during the NCAA tournament could help his case. You would like to see Mann take over games more and display consistency. Mann will need to get stronger to play at the next level.

SUMMARY: Mann is going undrafted based on the majority of big boards. NBADraft.net has Mann going No. 54 in their latest mock draft. Mann’s best hope is to land in the second round but will have opportunities to play on an NBA Summer League roster if he goes undrafted. Mann’s play during March Madness has helped his chances of getting drafted.