Mike Trout, Angels Finalizing $430M Extension; Current Contract Details

With one of, if not the most productive starts to a Major League career, if Mike Trout stopped playing today at age 27, he would likely already be a surefire Hall of Famer. As such, it only makes sense that baseball’s brightest star would command the largest contract extension in the storied history of the sport whenever the Los Angeles Angels decided to pay up (or let him hit the open market). Trout’s current contract also pays him a heavy amount over the next two seasons and the extension is rumored to build around his already hefty pay increase over the next two years.

Mike Trout News: Angels finalizing talks for record-setting $430M Contract Extension

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, as of this morning the Angels and Mike Trout are in the talks of finalizing a MASSIVE 12-year $430M contract extension:

BREAKING: Star center fielder Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a record-breaking 12-year contract worth more than $430 million, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Details: https://t.co/bROnnC11Uh — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2019

The deal would far surpass the record-setting deals signed by Manny Machado and Bryce Harper this offseason. With Machado (10 years) and Harper (13 years) signing for $300M and $330M respectively, Trouts deal would dwarf both of them in AAV, netting him an average $35.8M per year.

Mike Trout Current Contract & Stats

As the Angels and Mike Trout continue to close in on the record-setting contract extension, Trout still has two years and $66M left on his current contract with the Angels. In 2015, Trout signed a 6-year $144,500,000 contract extension with the Angels that he is still playing out while negotiating another extension. Trout’s current contract is heavily backloaded with him seeing a massive pay bump in 2019 and 2020 where he will make $33M each year.

It will be interesting to see how Trout’s new deal will be structured given that he is signing in his age 27 season compared to his age 23 season and is entering his athletic prime. Trout’s current contract was built to reflect him entering his athletic prime with him seeing the major pay bump heading into this season.

The deal is technically a 10-year extension on top of Trout’s two existing seasons, so Trout will almost certainly see a major pay bump in 2021 just based off the fact that the AAV of his deal is nearly $3M more per year than what he will make in 2019 and 2020.

For all the money Trout is getting paid, he is also producing at a historic clip the baseball world really hasn’t seen out of any player before. Only 27 years old, Trout’s career WAR (wins above replacement) is an incredible 64.3 and tied for 144th in the history of baseball. While being tied for 144th doesn’t sound impressive off the top, when you consider that he is tied with Hall of Famer Roy Halladay and ahead of other Hall of Famers Bob Feller, Vladimir Guererro, and Mike Piazza (along with steriod era legends Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa), Trout’s exploits get more impressive. With nearly a full decade of baseball left ahead of him (if not more), Trout will undoubtedly build on what is already an incredibly impressive statistic.