Milwaukee Bucks Depth Chart & Roster With Expected Pau Gasol Signing

The Milwaukee Bucks had been linked to various centers as of late, and while we waited for the NBA buyout market to take shape, a few names made sense. But on Friday, the San Antonio Spurs decided to buy veteran big man Pau Gasol out of his deal, setting him up to sign with a new team. Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for one to emerge, either.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported both pieces of news, and the second featured the Bucks as the team who will add Gasol to their roster for the NBA title push.

Pau Gasol is planning to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 1, 2019

This news came just 13 minutes after the original report of the Spurs buying Gasol out, and it will immediately bolster the Bucks’ second unit and their frontcourt depth when the deal is done. We’re going to take a look at Milwaukee’s roster and potential NBA playoff lineup.

Bucks Roster & Starting Lineup After Pau Gasol Signing

*Notates expected starter

C: Brook Lopez*, Pau Gasol, D.J. Wilson

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo*, Nikola Mirotic, Ersan Ilyasova

SF: Khris Middleton*, Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton

SG: Malcolm Brogdon*, Tony Snell

PG: Eric Bledsoe*, George Hill, Isaiah Canaan

The Bucks have now added both Gasol and Nikola Mirotic, although the latter came in a deal prior to the trade deadline. Mirotic was acquired in a three-team trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, and Milwaukee sent two second-round picks and Stanley Johnson in exchange, per ESPN. The third team in the deal was the Detroit Pistons, who sent Jason Smith and two additional second-round selections to the Pelicans.

Milwaukee has done an impressive job of putting together a well-rounded roster and adding depth prior to the postseason getting underway. With the signing of Gasol, it addresses one of the final remaining areas of concern, as there was some question mark about depth at center behind Brook Lopez.

Bucks Playoff Outlook

The Bucks have taken control of the Eastern Conference at this point, and while they have work to do still in order to lock up the No. 1 seed, it looks good overall. The team sits at 47-14 currently, holding a 2.5 game lead on the Toronto Raptors and remain a full seven games up on the three-seed Indiana Pacers.

Holding off the Raptors and Kawhi Leonard will certainly take some work, but based on their dominance in conference play (32-8) and ability to win on the road (22-9), the Bucks look like a title contender. If the playoffs began at this moment, Milwaukee would face the Orlando Magic in round one and if they advanced, either the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics.

