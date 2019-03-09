Nassir Little NBA Draft Projections & Mocks: Wizards Among Best Fits

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little doesn’t get quite the same level of hype as the likes of fellow freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. But even still, he’s projected by many to be a lottery selection in the 2019 NBA Draft. While there’s still time before we get to that point, Little is simply a more raw talent than the two Duke Blue Devils stars but has an exceptional amount of upside.

Through the first 30 games of his college career, Little has averaged 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while playing 18.4 minutes per game. He’s posted a few solid stat lines and has shot 46.8 percent from the field over nearly his entire first collegiate season. Even with a lower amount of playing time in comparison to other draft prospects, he’s still a high selection in most mock drafts.

Nassir Little’s Outlook in Latest Mock Drafts & Big Boards

One big board which stands out quite a bit is from Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo, who pegged the UNC forward as his No. 5 overall prospect. Woo points out that Little has the physical tools and strength but has “a ways to go in terms of feel.” It makes sense as an assessment, but it’s obvious his high floor potential adds to the outlook.

The latest mock draft from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony pegs Little as the No. 7 pick, ahead of some impressive names such as Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver and Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter. As far as ESPN’s “best available” board for the draft goes, the UNC forward finds his name a bit lower, coming in at No. 11.

Another interesting fit found in the mock draft world comes from NBADraft.net, who projects Little heading to the Atlanta Hawks at No. 8, with their second possible lottery pick. If this panned out, it would mean the team is pairing Little and Duke’s Cam Reddish (predicted at No. 5), to a group with Trae Young and John Collins, among others.

Nassir Little’s Best NBA Draft Fits

Givony’s mock draft pegged Little landing with the Washington Wizards, and that’s a hard spot to disagree with. While Washington has some intriguing young pieces, they also have a number of question marks. The Wizards are a team with a high enough selection to potentially be in the mix for the freshman with an absurd 7’1″ wingspan, but also have enough talent to avoid pushing him into the mix too early.

Beyond the Wizards, I love the idea of seeing Little with the Charlotte Hornets, but their potential pick will likely be too far down in the lottery to have a chance. If the opportunity were on the table, it’s tough to envision Michael Jordan not opting to select a Tar Heels player with the type of upside Little possesses.

The Hornets could be a great fit, and there would likely be decent minutes available early, assuming the coaching staff feels comfortable rolling Little out early in his NBA career.

