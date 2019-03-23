Naz Reid NBA Draft: Latest Mocks & Projections for LSU Forward

LSU Tigers forward Naz Reid has showcased his upside and overall talent throughout the 2018-19 college basketball season. While it’s led to quite a bit of success for his team, the freshman has also seen his 2019 NBA Draft stock remain a talking point as well. Reid, who stands 6-foot-10 and weighs roughly 250 pounds has the upside to be a first-round pick, but draft analysts seem to be a bit torn on his stock.

Through the first 32 games of the season, Reid has posted averages of 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. He’s also shown an underrated yet impressive aspect of his game by knocking down 36.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Reid’s NBA draft outlook by breaking down the projections from a few NBA draft analysts and websites. Beyond that, we’ll also dive into mock drafts to evaluate the potential landing spots for the 19-year-old standout.

Naz Reid NBA Draft Projections & Mock Drafts

While there does seem to be mixed predictions on where Reid will come off the board, most currently have the LSU forward as a second round pick. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz project him to land with the Detroit Pistons at No. 47 overall in their latest mock draft. They have him getting selected ahead of Wake Forest’s Jaylen Hoard (No. 50) but behind Kansas star Dedric Lawson (43).

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie offered a similar outlook for Reid, sending him to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 52 in the second round. This places him ahead of Arizona State’s Zylan Cheatham (No. 56) and Nevada’s Jordan Caroline (58). Vecenie points out that he believes Reid could slide to this spot due to the number of big men in the draft.

Reid’s ceiling is higher than this. But my bet is that he’s something of a faller on draft night if he decides to enter because of position. Simply put, there are a ton of centers in today’s NBA, and not enough roster spots for all of them. Reid is remarkably skilled on offense due to his ability to put the ball on the ground and knock down shots.

Looking at the complete opposite side of the spectrum to show how high some others are on Reid, NBADraft.net’s most recent mock draft has him as a first-round pick. Currently, they project him to land with the Utah Jazz at No. 19 overall.

Naz Reid NBA Draft Stock

In the world of NBA draft big boards, it’s apparent the type of upside Reid possesses, as he’s received a decent amount of love in this area for some analysts. Vecenie and The Athletic are a prime example, as they have the LSU big man as the No. 37 prospect on their board, ahead of Maryland’s Jalen Smith and Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie.

ESPN’s latest “best available” is slightly lower on Reid, pegging him as the No. 47 player in the upcoming draft. Most seem to be on board with the second-round projection, but where in the round he’ll be selected remains a big question.

Regardless, Reid will have a great chance to continue improving his draft stock and the 2019 NBA Scouting Combine could be big for the talented freshman. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him increase his value over the coming months and make a push towards the first round.

