Updated NBA Draft Stock: Arizona State Guard Luguentz Dort

Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort has had a breakout freshman season and has drawn some serious interest from scouts leading up to the NBA draft. An above average athlete with great size for the guard position, Dort has the raw tools that NBA scouts and GMs salivate over. While his defensive potential will most likely be his calling card at the NBA level, Dort has flashed moments of potential on the offensive end that give hope to the fact that his offensive game might come around.

That isn’t to discredit what Dort has done offensively at Arizona State this year. Averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, Dort has a very well-rounded stat line despite his lack of shooting ability. At the college level, Dort is adept at using his size and athleticism to get to the rim. However, at the NBA level where he will be surrounded by a much higher caliber of athlete, Dort will need to develop a shot to stay on the court.

Updated Luguentz Dort NBA Draft Stock

Due to the major hole in his game (the lack of a shot), NBA draft experts have Luguentz Dort going anywhere from the late first round all the way down into the middle of the second.

LUGUENTZ DORT ARE YOU KIDDING ME⁉️ pic.twitter.com/hM3mJ7aZ4k — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) November 7, 2018

Dort isn’t necessarily a lock to be leaving Arizona State, but will almost certainly participate in events leading up to the draft to get a better idea of how teams feel about him as a prospect. Should Dort decide to not participate in draft activities and go back to school for another year, he could see his draft stock skyrocket if he can showcase improved shooting.

Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Woo has Dort highest on his draft board, going 23rd overall to the Boston Celtics. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has Dort going a bit further down the board at 27th to the Brooklyn Nets while NBAdraft.net has Dort going all the way down at 39 in the second round to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Luguentz Dort NBA Player Comparison

A defense-first guard with plus size and strength, Luguentz Dort reminds me quite a bit of Marcus Smart. Despite being a few inches taller, both players possess a similar sturdy build and play with a ferocious intensity, especially on the defensive side of the basketball. Dort is an extremely high IQ basketball player on the defensive end, something he also shares with Smart.

The biggest knock on both players coming into their respective drafts is their shooting ability. Although Smart has yet to develop a consistent shot, his high energy and cerebral play impact the game in a variety of different ways. Obviously, the easiest way for a player like Dort to earn minutes at the next level will be to contribute on both sides of the ball, but Smart has shown that players like Dort can be key contributors at the NBA level without ever really developing a legitimate shot.

READ NEXT: Updated NBA Draft Stock: Gonzaga Forward Brandon Clarke

