NFL Combine Results 2019: Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times for Running Backs

The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is underway, and the 40-yard dash will be one of the most talked about events of the weekend. Although some believe the drill designed to evaluate speed isn’t all that indicative of NFL success, it’s always fun to see how the top players look and just how fast they are. The running backs are one of the first groups up, and we’re going to take a look at the fastest times for the 40-yard dash from the group.

This year’s class of running backs features some big names, as well as a few players who are still flying somewhat under the radar. It’s worth noting that not every player will run the 40-yard dash, and one name who’s expected to sit out is Alabama Crimson Tide star Josh Jacobs, who’s still returning from a groin injury.

Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times for RBs at NFL Scouting Combine

*Note: All times courtesy of NFL.com and will be updated as results come in. Each listed time is unofficial.

Mike Weber, Ohio State: 4.38

Jordan Scarlett, Florida: 4.41

Justice Hill, Oklahoma State: 4.42

Ryquell Armstead, Temple: 4.45

Miles Sanders, Penn State: 4.45

Travis Homer, Miami (FL): 4.46

Damien Haris, Alabama: 4.49

Darrell Henderson, Memphis: 4.5

Karan Higdon, Michigan: 4.5

Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M: 4.5

Dexter Williams, Notre Dame: 4.5

Tony Pollard, Memphis: 4.52

Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic: 4.55

Alex Barnes, Kansas State: 4.55

Myles Gaskin, Washington: 4.56

James Williams, Washington State: 4.57

Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh: 4.59

Nick Brossette, LSU: 4.62

David Montgomery, Iowa State: 4.62

Benny Snell, Kentucky: 4.65

Alexander Mattison, Boise State: 4.65

Elijah Holyfield, Georgia: 4.76

Alec Ingold, Wisconsin: 4.79

Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma:

Bryce Love, Stanford:

Jalin Moore, Appalachian State:

LJ Scott, Michigan State:

Josh Jacobs, Alabama:

Top 40-Yard Dash Videos for RBs at Combine

A number of the players who ran the 40 at the combine posted strong times, and the NFL revealed some of the videos from the action. Here’s a look at a few of the biggest names and those who stood out, starting with Justice Hill.

*Note: Not all times listed in videos are official or documented by the league.

READ NEXT: Josh Jacobs Updated NFL Draft Projection: Latest Mock Drafts & Stock