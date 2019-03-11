Nick Foles Contract: Max Money May Put Jaguars QB Near Top of NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially moved away from Blake Bortles for good, opting to make the change at quarterback via free agency. The expectation was that the Jaguars would land former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, and the two sides reportedly worked out a deal on Monday. It’s not surprising, and Foles now gets the opportunity to be the clear-cut starter.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the deal, and it comes with a massive payday for the signal-caller.

Source: Nick Foles is signing with the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the terms of the deal, which will pay Foles $88 million over four years. Beyond that, Mike Garafolo revealed that the contract comes with a max value of $102 million, likely including incentives and bonuses.

Max value of $102m. https://t.co/8brSABTO8K — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

Nick Foles’ Guarantees in Contract & Comparison to NFL QBs

The contract is worth $22 million over four years before incentives but would push towards $25.5 million roughly depending on how bonuses pay out. Beyond that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jaguars deal with Foles also comes with $50.125 million in guaranteed money.

Guranteed money for Nick Foles in Jacksonville, per source: $50.125 million. https://t.co/45h5eJtHkM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Depending on how the contract pans out, Foles will be paid as roughly between the No. 6 to 11 highest-paid signal-caller in the league. Based on the $22 million average, it places him at No. 11, just ahead of Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, per Spotrac.

Foles played in five games last season for the Eagles, completing 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,413 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Most importantly, he led the Eagles on a three-game winning streak to finish the year which pushed them into the playoffs. Aside from one season with both the then-St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, Foles has been with Philadelphia for the other five years of his career.

The 2017 season was by far the one which stood out most, as the 30-year-old took over for former starter Carson Wentz and led the team to a Super Bowl title. During three playoff games that season, Foles threw for 971 yards with six touchdowns and just one interception. He also completed 72.6 percent of his passes during the postseason run.

Jaguars Moving on From Blake Bortles

Not surprisingly, the news of Blake Bortles being on his way out of town came shortly after the news of Foles’ signing. Rapoport reported that the Jaguars will release Bortles after the deal with their new quarterback is signed and made official.

The #Jaguars are expected to release QB Blake Bortles when QB Nick Foles’ deal is official and signed, I’m told. Will be a few days. But Bortles will be free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Bortles was benched late last season after struggling and threw just 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while seeing the field in 13 games. Through his five-year career with the Jaguars, he posted a 59.3 completion percentage while totaling 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

As far as how the market for Bortles will look, that’s a big question mark, but he’s only 26 years old and has flashed some potential during his young NFL career.

