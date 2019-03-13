Odell Beckham & Jarvis Landry Crushed It at LSU

The Cleveland Browns are hoping they can recreate what Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry had at LSU back in 2013. LSU is not known for their prolific offense, but the two wide receivers both managed to have more than 1,000 receiving yards during their last season together. The duo accounted for the majority of quarterback Zach Mettenberger’s 3,082 passing yards.

Landry led all receivers with 1,152 yards and 10 touchdowns. Beckham had 1,152 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The Tigers went 10-3 and finished the season ranked No. 14 in the AP Poll. Former LSU head coach Les Miles noted it was Landry who he first saw make one-handed catches before Beckham.

Miles explained that Beckham was a “joy” to coach at LSU and the coach did not have any issues with the wide receiver in Baton Rouge.

“He was a joy,” Miles said, per Newsday. “He came to practice, he worked hard. There was never a time that we didn’t ask him to do something that he didn’t give us a best effort.”

As for Beckham in the NFL, Miles noted back in 2017 that he needed to eliminate the “social pressure” around him to be at his best for the Giants.

“If he eliminates, especially for certain times, the social pressure — if you just focus on the job that you have to do and the route you have to run, even though it seems to be a, ‘Hey I can do that, I know how to do that,’ no, don’t take it for granted, because it’s so important,” Miles noted, per Newsday. “It is like Tony Dungy would say, ‘We do the little things best,’ and that’s what Odell Beckham’s got to do when he comes to the game.”

Beckham & Landry Met Their Freshman Year of High School

Nine years after this photo was taken at an LSU camp while the two were still in high school, @obj & @God_Son80 will play on the same NFL team (📷 by @Sheadixon) pic.twitter.com/I2LfGz0Jo4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 13, 2019

Landry told the Sun Sentinel that the two met at an all-star camp during their freshman year of high school. Landry noted the two remained friends in the NFL and talk “every day.”

Landry admitted prior to the 2018 season that Beckham would be open to playing for the Browns. Landry has been lobbying the Browns to trade for Beckham since before last season.

“If things like that are able to happen and the team can make it happen, then why not?” Landry told Cleveland.com. “He definitely would be (up for it). He would be…We’ve had talks, but at the end of the day, I want him to be happy. I want him to get what he deserves and you can’t put nothing on that regardless of where it’s at.”

Beckham Admitted LSU Was More of a Run-First Team When They Played

Beckham and Landry were able to put up crazy numbers despite not being in an explosive offense when they were at LSU. Beckham noted the team was more of a run-first offense when he played.

“It would be phenomenal,” Beckham told The Advocate in 2017. “I went here, and these guys, they try and say I’m a selfish guy … I went to a school where we ran the ball first down, second down, third down. You know, so I’m all about the team. This right here would be an example where Jarvis Landry, myself and Jeremy Hill could’ve thrived. But you know that wasn’t our time. This is the time now. So it’s time for these young guys to take advantage of it and bring LSU back to where we’re supposed to be.”