Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George Tears Rotator Cuff Says Source

Oklahoma City Thunder All Star, Paul George is having an MVP season.

George has literally been shouldering the load for the 40-26 Thunder who are currently sitting in fifth place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

A league source with ties to the Oklahoma City Thunder shared with me that George may have a minor tear in his rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

I have heard. Thunder have not disclosed the injury as of yet.

A six-time NBA All Star, George is averaging 28.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals this season.

This season, George is going toe-to-toe with the Houston Rockets’ James Harden and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in a three headed race for the league’s regular season MVP award.

George initially injured his shoulder against the Denver Nuggets. Details of that injury are not known. He sat out three games and returned against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

George scored 25 points and hauled in five rebounds in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 131-120 loss.

George expressed that his shoulder felt okay after that game. “I was a little rusty, the rhythm was a little off,” he said.

Paul George on his first game back: "I was a little rusty, the rhythm was a little off, not just for myself, but with my guys out there. But I feel fine. As much as I was getting tugged and grabbed, the shoulder held up."

“Not just for myself, but with my guys out there. But I feel fine. As much as I was getting tugged and grabbed, the shoulder held up.”

So what exactly is a rotator cuff injury?

Per the Mayo Clinic: It’s an injury of the tendons under the deltoid muscle.

Pain usually arises from overhead work. For everyday people, putting things into high cupboards or serving at tennis could be the culprit.

In George’s case, it’s from having an MVP caliber season! Weakness on trying to perform any activity which causes pain is a symptoms.

Other symptoms include joint stiffness, or you can developing something called a frozen shoulder.

X-rays are said to show associated spikes of the bone and if there is a full thickness

tear of the rotator cuff, the arm bone (humerus) tends to ride up.

Rest, ice and physical therapy are usually the best tratments for rotator cuff injuries. If the injury is severe and involves a complete tear of the muscle or tendon, you might need surgery.

Injections and/or physical therapy could also be applied.

For reference: Kobe Bryant tore his rotator cuff in 2016 and he missed a string of games because of it. “Today, I got up in the morning. I went through my routine, and [the] shoulder is like, I couldn’t really move the thing,” Bryant once told ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.

“Usually, the night before, it’s kind of a telltale sign with how much it hurts when I sleep.”

“I lay down in bed sometimes, it just aches. Just sitting there, it just aches. I prop it up with a pillow. There’s a whole technique of how to lay on my side and all this other stuff. Nights like that, it’s pretty tough. Then, in the morning, you get up and hope it’s a little bit better.”

Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz tomorow in Utah.