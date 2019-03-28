P.J. Washington’s Injury Rumored to Be From Kicking a Chair

The P.J. Washington injury saga continues to swirl as ESPN’s Chris Fallica floated a popular rumor about how the Kentucky big man sustained a sprained foot. During the ESPN podcast Stanford Steve & The Bear, Fallica noted he heard Washington kicked a chair after the Wildcats lost to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

“I had heard, the rumor going around out there was that he kicked a chair in the locker room after losing to Tennessee [in the SEC tournament],” Fallica said on the podcast. “That’s the rumor going around.”

ESPN’s Stanford Steve asked Fallica if his sources confirmed the rumor.

“No sources have been able to confirm that, but that is what has been floating around out there,” Fallica noted.

Kentucky has been vague about Washington’s injury, and the big man missed the Wildcats first two NCAA tournament games. Washington’s status for Kentucky’s Sweet 16 matchup is still up in the air, but the Wildcats big man posted this photo of himself without a cast.

Without officially confirming his status, this would indicate the Kentucky big man is expecting to play against Houston.

Kentucky Is Calling Washington’s Injury a “Sprained Foot”

Washington’s injury has been called a “sprained foot” by Kentucky head coach John Calipari. Kentucky initially noted they were trying to be precautionary when dealing with the injury, but the foot’s condition forced Washington to miss two games during March Madness.

“It was negative in every X-ray, MRI. It’s sprained,” Calipari told 247 Sports. “But you guys that know me know that I’m overly cautious because it’s these kids’ careers, and I get it. I know this, he really wants to play, but I also want to feel comfortable that if he gets on the court that there’s nothing he can do to himself, and the doctors have pretty much said that. So it’s just, okay, when is it healed enough that he can go.”

Washington Reportedly Had His Cast Removed

WKYT reported Washington’s cast was removed on Wednesday, March 27th, and the Kentucky big man once again visited a specialist in Wisconsin.

Washington was back in Wisconsin for the second time in a week to see a specialist. We don’t know for sure who that specialist is, but Green Bay is the headquarters of Dr. Robert Anderson who former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy called “the best in the business” when it comes to foot and ankle injuries.

Whether Washington sustained the injury by kicking a chair, we may never know for sure. What we do know is Washington played all of the SEC tournament games and has not played in the NCAA tournament. This timeline would fit with the chair rumor, but Washington could have also sustained the injury during practice.