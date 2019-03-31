PJ Washington NBA Draft: Mocks, Stock & Projections

Much has been made about PJ Washington’s injury, but the Kentucky big man is firmly in the first round of the NBA draft. Washington could return to Kentucky for his junior season, but the Wildcats big man is a potential lottery pick. This likely means his time in Lexington will be finished at the end of the season.

Our latest NBA mock draft has Washington going No. 14 to the Celtics. Washington is in the range of being a late lottery pick. The Kentucky big man missed the Wildcats first two games of the NCAA tournament, and head coach John Calipari admitted he felt the team would have lost in the Sweet 16 without Washington.

“It’s good to have PJ back,” Calipari noted to USA Today. “We don’t win the game today without him. We don’t. What he did and how – the presence that he adds to the game and his ability to pass and do different things, and you’re not going to bow guard him, not going to muscle him. You’re not going to push him around.”

What do NBA teams like about Washingon? The Kentucky big man has a back-to-the-basket game but can also step outside to knock down jumpers. Washington has a 7’3” wingspan that could make him a threat defensively in the NBA, per The Athletic. ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft has Washington going No. 13. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Washington going No. 19 in his mock draft.

Washington Has a Chance to be an NBA Lottery Pick

Washington has made huge strides to improve his game from his freshman to sophomore seasons. Washington averaged 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 blocks this season. ESPN provided an overview of Washington’s game in a brief scouting report.

Washington compares physically to Rudy Gay, Jerami Grant, and Kawhi Leonard. Taking into account his athletic testing results brings up the name Noah Vonleh as his top comp. Washington has enviable physical tools and will almost certainly hear his name called in the first round if he can find a way to use his tremendous measurements to better perform defensively and on the glass, which didn’t happen consistently enough as a freshman.

Washington is shooting 41.9 percent from the three-point line. Washington’s offensive game combined with his defensive potential could make the Kentucky big man a double-double threat at the next level. Vecenie suggested the Jazz could be a potential fit for Washington.

The Jazz don’t really have a true 4-man on the roster. Most of the time, they play either Derrick Favors next to Rudy Gobert in a dual center look, or they’ll play small with someone like Jae Crowder, Thabo Sefolosha, or Royce O’Neale down there. With Favors and Sefolosha hitting free agency, it would be an interesting decision for Utah to bring in a player that can play a more traditional inside-out game. Washington is tough and physical, but long and quick as well at 6-7 with a 7-3 wingspan. He’s hitting shots from the outside at a high clip, which is something Utah values from that position. This would be a strong fit.

My sense is Washington will go in the No. 12-15 range in the upcoming draft, assuming he declares. It will be interesting to see if the Kentucky big man can improve his draft stock even more with his play in the NCAA tournament.