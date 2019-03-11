If Not Le’Veon Bell, Raiders Trade for Bears’ Jordan Howard an Option

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are going on an early spending spree in NFL free agency it seems. After striking a deal to acquire Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers, they added a nice chunk of additional money to his deal. Just two days later, the Oakland Raiders gave a record-breaking contract to offensive tackle Trent Brown.

As far as Brown’s deal goes, it included a pay bump of from $38.925 million over the next three years up to $50.125 million, per Pro Football Talk. But going beyond that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown can earn an additional $4 million in incentives and was given $30.125 million in new guaranteed money.

As Adam Schefter then reported, the four-year, $66 million deal with $36.75 million guaranteed Trent Brown received sets a new mark for offensive linemen.

Former Patriots’ OT Trent Brown intends to sign a four-year, $66 million contract that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Oakland Raiders, per source, making him highest paid OL in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

The Raiders have had shown no interest in holding back on forking over money to top talent, which was somewhat expected. But apparently, it’s led to a potential issue moving forward, and could make addressing one or two other key positions tough.

Raiders Linked to Le’Veon Bell, Money a Possible Issue

In one of the more interesting early bits of news from NFL free agency, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported the Raiders may not have enough actual money to sign Le’Veon Bell. As NFL reporter Dov Kleiman cited, this isn’t a salary cap issue, but instead has to do with a real cash flow problem.

According to @mortreport, the #Raiders will probably not sign former #Steelers RB @LeVeonBell because they don't have enough real cash [not a salary cap issue] — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 11, 2019

This stands out for a number of reasons, but specifically because the Raiders have a major need at running back. Both Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin are free agents and on the wrong side of 30 while Jalen Richard is a restricted free agent. This is part of what led to the expected interest from the team in Bell, but if they can’t make the move for him, another option could make sense.

Raiders Potential Trade for Bears RB Jordan Howard

The Chicago Bears have shown a willingness to move running back Jordan Howard and were approached about it by “multiple teams” at the combine, per Schefter.

Multiple teams approached the Chicago Bears at the combine last week and discussed a potential trade for RB Jordan Howard, per league sources. Discussions ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2019

It’s an interesting situation, and while Howard has just one year remaining on his rookie deal, it comes with a salary cap hit of slightly more than $2.087 million, per Spotrac. The cap number would give the Raiders a season to find their long-term answer at the position without breaking the bank. It could also provide the team a chance to evaluate if Howard could be in their future plans.

Howard topped 1,110 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Bears and over three seasons has totaled 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. The 6-foot, 224-pound running back has also shown potential as a pass-catcher, hauling in 72 passes in 47 games for 568 yards and one score.

The Raiders have eight draft picks this year, and it would likely cost somewhere around a mid-round selection to bring Howard to town. If Oakland is indeed cash strapped, acquiring the 24-year-old would make sense and help round out a rapidly-improving offense. Then again, if the Raiders do wind up having the cash to spend, we shouldn’t be surprised if they push for Bell.

