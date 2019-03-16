Rory McIlroy’s Haircut: Golfer Goes Short for The Players

Rory McIlroy appears to have changed up his haircut not only from the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship but between rounds at TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy’s hair is noticeably shorter between the first and second rounds at The Players as the above photo shows.

McIlroy has sported several different hairstyles over his career. The golfer had much longer hair during the early years of his career. Based on McIlroy’s recent look, the golfer appears to be going shorter and shorter. McIlroy told Golf Digest that he had no desire to recreate his older look.

“I probably could [grow out his hair]. I don’t want to, though,” McIlroy told Golf Digest. “A few more grays in it these days. But, yeah, looking back at the pictures, it is, it’s funny. It’s cool. It’s great to look back on. It’s good memories. When I looked in the mirror back then, I didn’t think it was as big as it was. Anyways, we live and we learn.”

McIlroy Sported Longer Hair Earlier in His Career

Thank you guys for all the tweets of congrats! Things have changed a little in 6 years!! pic.twitter.com/5XUFQEgXFR — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) February 1, 2015

Photos of McIlroy’s old look pop up from time to time. Action Network’s Jason Sobel commented on this early photo of McIlroy pictured with Rickie Fowler in 2007.

“Lots of hair. And pleats,” Sobel tweeted.

Lots of hair. And pleats. RT @michaelwalkerjr: Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy at the 2007 Walker Cup. pic.twitter.com/Kh3Gilw0W1 — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) July 19, 2014

Not only has McIlroy’s style changed, but the golfer has become dedicated to fitness. According to USA Today, McIlroy transformed from 24 percent body fat to 10 percent. McIlroy noted to USA Today he does not partake in any extreme dieting but tries to be disciplined about moderation.

Everything in moderation is my motto. I don’t cut out anything. If I feel I want some chocolate, I’ll have some chocolate. If I want a burger, I’ll have a burger, but I wouldn’t have a burger every day. So everything in moderation. I’m not very strict with my diet. Probably should be a little more strict, if I’m honest, but you’re allowed a treat every once in a while, so try to keep it like that.

McIlroy Focuses on Core-Muscle Workouts

Much of McIlroy’s transformation has to do with his dedication to the gym. McIlroy noted to Highs Nobiety that two keys to his fitness goals are waking up early and focusing on core workouts.

“I’m doing a lot of work on core muscles and explosive strength exercises,” McIlroy told Highs Nobiety. “Golf is very much a one-movement sport, so you just try to replicate that in the gym.”

McIlroy explained he tries to get up at 6:30 a.m. and eat a healthy breakfast to provide fuel for the day.

“I’ll usually wake up around 6:30, I’m a pretty early riser,” McIlroy explained to Highs Nobiety. “I’m usually pretty hungry in the morning, so I try to get breakfast straight away. I try to eat as healthy as I can. Golf’s one of these sports where you don’t have to be the biggest, but you do need a certain level of strength. I’m fueling my body for what it needs to do, and no more than that.”