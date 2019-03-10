Rory McIlroy Nationality: What Country is PGA Tour Pro From?

Rory McIlroy is widely considered as one of the best golfers in the world as the 2019 PGA Tour season ramps up. And like many pro golfers, McIlroy was born in another country – as his roots are from Northern Ireland, while he’s also a part of the European Tour.

More specifically, McIlroy was born in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The 29-year-old has represented Europe at the Ryder Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018. His career began with multiple impressive feats, including a few victories at events in Ireland.

McIlroy was the youngest winner of the West of Ireland Championship and Irish Close Championship, taking home the title in 2005, per K&S Sports. He proceeded to win the events again in 2006 and won the latter once more beyond that.

Rory McIlroy Gets Into Golf Early in Ireland

McIlroy’s father, Gerry, had a golf club in his son’s hands from a very early age, and it obviously worked out. But Rory seemingly took to the game immediately, as Biography.com cites that the young golfer was able to hit a 40-yard drive by the time he was just two-years-old. They also point out that McIlroy chose to leave school at the age of 16 in order to focus on golf and furthering his career.

Gerry was Rory’s coach from the early stages, and as Daily Mail cited the pro golfer had a special present for his dad in the form of a U.S. Open Championship. After McIlroy became the youngest player to win the event since Bobby Jones, he proceeded to honor his father by stating that he won it for him.

‘Happy Father’s Day, dad – this one’s for you,’ he added after he was presented with the prize at the course in Maryland.

Rory was just 22 years old at the time and fellow countryman and PGA Tour pro-Graeme McDowell called him a player with the upside to potentially be the next Tiger Woods.

‘He’s potentially the next Tiger Woods – he’s that good. It’s great to see him fulfilling his potential.’

McIlroy’s Superb PGA Tour Career

McIlroy’s success has been fairly consistent throughout his career on the PGA Tour. Heading into the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational, McIlroy had tallied 14 career victories. His 2018 campaign featured seven finishes inside the top-10 at events and a final FedExCup rank of 13. Over the span of the year, he made more than $4.41 million in winnings while taking home a victory at the Arnold Palmer.

Beyond that, McIlroy finished tied for second place at last season’s Open Championship while finishing fifth at the BMW Championship. So far in the 2019 season, he’s posted four finishes inside the top-10 with a second-place result at the WGC-Mexico Championship and tied for fourth at the Genesis Open and Sentry Tournament of Champions.