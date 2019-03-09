Roy Williams’ Vertigo: What’s Wrong With UNC Coach’s Health?

Roy Williams has battled vertigo and the North Carolina head coach had a recent scare during the Tar Heels game against Clemson. Williams was forced to drop to his knees just before halftime of the North Carolina-Clemson matchup. He has since noted he “feels good” and is back on the North Carolina sideline.

According to 247 Sports, Williams has had three episodes like the one against Clemson in the last five years. The last serious one came in 2016 against Boston College.

“I feel good,” Williams said, per 247Sports.com. “First couple of seconds, probably lasted two or three seconds – seems like it’s an hour and a half for me – but two or three seconds it really is excruciating pain. I think my head is just going to bust open. That kind of thing, but you get past that, and then it’s just you’re so disoriented. You don’t know where’s right, left, up, down and my head’s spinning like crazy and I’m squeezing holding on to Coach (Steve Robinson).”

Web MD provides an overview of Vertigo symptoms and the cause of illness.

Vertigo is a sensation of feeling off balance. If you have these dizzy spells, you might feel like you are spinning or that the world around you is spinning…Vertigo is often caused by an inner ear problem…Vertigo is often triggered by a change in the position of your head. People with vertigo typically describe it as feeling like they are: Spinning, Tilting, Swaying, Unbalanced, Pulled to one direction

Roy Williams Is 68 Years Old & Has Coached UNC for 16 Seasons

Williams is 68 years old and is in his 16th season as the Tar Heels coach. He joined North Carolina in 2003 after a long stint as the Kansas coach. After his most recent dizzy spell, Williams had a sense of humor about the episode.

“I just wanted to let y’all know I’m alive,” Williams told ESPN. “I’m not going to croak on anybody. It’s vertigo…It’s excruciating pain for a little while. I started feeling a heck of a lot better, but he [Robinson] was up six or seven and I didn’t want to jinx it. If we had lost, I would have gone back out there with him. But I didn’t want to jinx him at that time, and yes, I’m a little superstitious. But I’m so proud of our team, and I’m so proud of this guy sitting beside me for 24 years.”

Williams’ vertigo is not expected to impact the coach’s plans to be on the sideline during the ACC tournament heading into March Madness. Here is a look at Williams collapsing back in 2016.

