Rui Hachimura NBA Draft Projections: Updated Mocks & Profile

The 2019 NCAA Tournament has showcased some of the top talent heading to the upcoming NBA draft. While there are a number of big names likely on their way to the pros outside of the big dance, a few headliners have grabbed attention. Although Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and RJ Barrett may be the top three picks in the eyes of many, the talent expands far beyond that.

One name who’s worth monitoring is Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura, as he’s made waves throughout the 2018-19 college basketball season. Hachimura stands 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds and is having the best year of his collegiate career. Through the first 35 games, he’s posted averages of 19.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.3 percent from the field.

There’s a lot to evaluate when it comes to Hachimura’s draft outlook, but we’re going to dive in by looking at some mocks and projections, but also his profile.

Rui Hachimura NBA Draft Profile

It’s easy to like Hachimura’s length, as he has roughly a 7-foot-2 wingspan while standing 6-foot-8. He’s great around the rim, shoots a high percentage and for a player that’s his size handles the ball incredibly well. Hachimura has shot 60.6 percent or better from inside the arc in each of his three collegiate seasons and has the skillset to get the hoop with relative ease.

He’s improved as a defender during the 2018-19 season, totaling career-bests in steals (1.0) and blocks (0.7) per game.

One concern in the eyes of some is if the Gonzaga standout will fall into the dreaded “tweener” category. His skill set seems to be strong enough that he should be able to shed that and thrive off his ability to do a little of everything. As far as his actual game itself goes, the biggest likely concern is his lack of a 3-point shot.

Although the overall numbers on Hachimura’s 3-point attempts through three seasons don’t look incredible, he’s taken small steps forward. After making just 9-of-40 through two seasons, he knocked down 15-of-32 this year. It’s not a huge sample size, but it shows his upside and potential to add an outside jumper to his arsenal.

Rui Hachimura NBA Mock Drafts & Projections

While I’ve seen Hachimura pegged as a fairly high selection by many draft analysts and a likely lottery pick, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie’s latest mock draft has Hachimura pushing his way into the top-10. It’s an impressive outlook, as this would have the Gonzaga standout coming off the board at No. 10 to the Charlotte Hornets, ahead of UNC guard Coby White (No. 11) and Bulldogs teammate Brandon Clarke (No. 13).

ESPN’s most recent “best available” board flips Hachimura and Clarke, with the latter pegged at No. 14 overall and the former at No. 18. Regardless, the general consensus seems to leave Hachimura as a top-20 selection in almost all cases.

This is pretty spot on, as Hachimura landing outside of the top-20 would be a bit head-scratching. His game is more NBA-ready than quite a few prospects and his upside is high as well.

