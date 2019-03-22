Russell Turner, UC Irvine Coach: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters earned the first shocking upset of the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 13 seed in the South Region, the southern California state school took out No. 4 Kansas State 70-64 to advance to the Round of 32.

Guards Max Hazzard drained 4 triples en route to 19 points, while Evan Leonard filled the box score with 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. They led the Anteaters to their first-ever win in March Madness in only the second-ever appearance for the school.

Who is the head man for the newest darlings at the Big Dance? Russell Turner is in his 9th season at Irvine, compiling a 188-127 mark overall. Here’s what you need to know about the 48-year old.

1. He Is Originally from Roanoke (Va.)

Turner was born in Roanoke (Va.) on Oct. 24, 1970. According to a profile with the Roanoke Times, he learned his love for basketball watching the great Virginia teams that made 2 Final Fours in 1981 and 1984.

He said he has “vivid memories” of watching college basketball as a kid in Roanoke. “I didn’t really imagine as a kid then that I’d be in a situation like this. It sure is fun to be here,” Turner said. “When Coach [Terry] Holland at UVa took his teams to the Final Four [in the 1980s], … I was a real apt fan. … So college basketball touched me in a special way when I was a young kid.”

He eventually earned the starting center spot on the Patrick Henry High team that captured the Virginia Group AAA title in 1988 with a 29-1 record. According to the same profile, that team finished in the top-10 of national rankings.

2. He Played Collegiately at Hampden-Sydney, A Small Virginia College Where He Also Started Coaching

From the "small world" file, UMBC Head Coach Ryan Odom is a Hamden-Sydney grad, alma mater of UC Irvine Head Coach Russell Turner. Son of former Wake Forest HC Dave Odom. — Ghizal Hasan (@GhizalHasan) March 17, 2018

According to his UC Irvine bio page, he played collegiately at Hampden-Sydney, a small Virginia school. The town is has a population of about 24 thousand, and is located about an hour and a half to the southwest of Richmond, the state capital.

Turner was a 2-time All-American in 1991 and 1992, setting the school’s career scoring record of 2,272 points. He was a member of Hampden-Sydney’s first two Division III NCAA tournament teams, which both reached the Sweet 16.

Only a few years after he left, the Tigers made it to the Elite 8. By 1999, they were national runner-ups. earning him a spot in the school’s Hall of Fame.

After his career, he earned a spot in the school Hall of Fame. Turner also got his coaching start as an assistant at his alma mater from 1993-94.

3. As an Assistant, Turner has Developed Future NBA Talent Including Tim Duncan

Whicker: Tim Duncan lived a nearly-perfect basketball life, one shared briefly by UC Irvine coach Russell Turner https://t.co/DAI1Hj7mOd — Russ Turner (@coachrussturner) July 19, 2016

This time at Sydney-Hampden earned him a spot at Wake Forest under former head coach Dave Odom. Up until 2000, the Demon Deacons won 161 games, advancing to the NCAA tournament 3 times. He earned a reputation as a talent developer, working with future Spurs’ No. 1 pick Tim Duncan, who was a 3-time All-American in Winston-Salem.

Tim Duncan specifically praised Turner’s coaching in an Orange County Register article.

Someone asked Tim Duncan who gave him the toughest time in the post when he played at Wake Forest. Duncan mentioned Sharone Wright and Rasheed Wallace, who both accompanied him to the NBA. Then he said, “Russell Turner.”

This reputation continued during his time working with former Stanford coach Mike Montgomery. In 5 seasons on “The Farm,” he worked with a slew of All-Americans and future pros in Josh Childress, Casey Jacobsen, Jarron Collins and Jason Collins.

Turner himself sees Montgomery as one of his top mentors.

“I’ve had really great mentors in this game. Mike Montgomery is a Hall of Famer,” Turner said to the Mercury News this past week. “And, you know, he brought me into his staff without knowing me, and that is really, really rare.”

The Cardinal combined to post a 105-24 record over his time there, including 59-13 in Pac-10 play. Stanford won conference regular-season titles in 2001 and 2004, was ranked No. 1 in the polls both seasons, and advanced to the NCAA tournament each of Turner’s four years, including the West Regional final in 2001.

He didn’t have to go far for his next gig, serving former Golden State coach Don Nelson for the Warriors’ summer-league team. According to his bio:

He has been an active participant in the NBA’s international outreach camps, including Basketball without Borders, representing the league in Turkey, China and Lithuania. BWB is a program that uses basketball to create positive social change in education, health and wellness.

4. At UC Irvine, He Nearly Shocked Louisville and Rick Pitino in the 2015 NCAA Tournament

He was hired in 2010 at UC Irvine to take over a 14-18 outfit from former Anteaters coach Pat Douglass. Within 3 seasons, he pushed the record above .500 to earn an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament.

He did one better in 2014, as the Anteaters reached the NIT after a 23-12 campaign. The best season before this year was in 2015, as 7-foot-6, 300-pound Mamadou Ndiaye manned the middle for the Big West Tournament champions.

His Anteaters pushed Rick Pitino and Louisville to the wire, eventually falling 57-55. While the victory made news for a brief shining moment, Turner left unsatisfied.

“Someone asked me how it feels to put UCI on the map,” Turner said. “I’m not sure we put UCI on the map, but we did put UCI in the bracket. That’s probably more important. More people will look at the bracket than the map.”

Only 4 years later, his 31-5 Anteaters finalized the upset that eluded them before.

At the moment, he has the best team in the state of California, as UCLA, Southern Cal, Stanford and Cal among others didn’t even qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Expect him to become a hot coaching commodity, especially with the vacancy in Westwood, now that he has Irvine smelling the Sweet 16.

5. His Wife Runs the ICU Unit at the UC Irvine Medical Campus

His wife is the Medical ICU Director at UC Irvine, and also an assistant professor of Pulmonary & Critical Care. There have been rumors linking Dr. Turner to UCLA’s Medical School, which also bodes well for Russell to take the mantle once held by John Wooden.

According to his introductory article with the UC Irvine News, he has 2 sons named Devlin and Darius.

When asked if he’s a California or Virginia guy now that he’s in the Southland, he confesses his roots still run deep for Roanoke.

“The California folks still think I’m a Virginia guy,” Turner said to the Roanoke Times. “I’ve got my accent pretty well dialed in and kept. And I’m proud of that. I’m proud of where I’m from.”