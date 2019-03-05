Kings Schedule & Playoff Chances: Most Likely Seed for Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings last made the NBA Playoffs in 2005-06, as Mike Bibby and Ron Artest led them to a No. 8 seed and a first-round loss. Their opponent: the San Antonio Spurs. Flash forward to today, and the Kings and Spurs are competing for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Greg Popovich and company are 35-29 and sit 3 games ahead of Sacramento, who hold a 31-31 mark. Even if there’s no postseason, head coach Dave Joerger has a chance at guiding Sacramento above .500 for the first time since that 2005-06 campaign.

The Kings might as well be princes, as their top-6 scorers are all 26 years old or less. Guard Buddy Hield leads the way with 20.9 points per game and 44.3 percent shooting from deep. When rookie center Marvin Bagley returns from his knee sprain, he’ll continue teaming up with Willie Cauley-Stein to form a formidable and young interior duo.

Tonight’s game is an absolute must-win, as they host the lowly New York Knicks (10 p.m. EST, MSG Network). Let’s take a look at Sacramento’s playoff chances, most likely seeding and remaining schedule.

Kings Playoff Chances & Potential Seeds

If the playoffs started today, the Nuggets would host the Clippers in round 1. This is probably the best possible draw for Denver. pic.twitter.com/0KBdk2e2wX — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 4, 2019

Bagley’s absence has spelled trouble for a late playoff push. The Kings have dropped 3 in a row, including a key home contest Friday to the Clippers, who hold the 7-seed at the moment. According to Playoff Status, Sacramento possesses an 22 percent chance of making the postseason. That splits up into a 16 percent chance at the 8-seed and a 4 percent chance at the 7-seed.

Bovada pegs them at +400 odds at clinching a playoff berth. This is behind the Spurs and Lakers, who sit at -600 and +225, respectively. ESPN’s BPI is even less generous, giving the Kings 4.2 percent odds.

Tonight’s game is absolutely critical for Sacramento per Playoff Status. A Knicks upset plummets the postseason chances to just 14 percent, including a paltry 2 percent at the 7-seed. A win boosts the percentage by just a point, but a loss to 13-50 New York would be lethal.

Most Important Games Down the Road for the Kings

Fortunately for the Kings, they hold the third-easiest remaining schedule out of Western Conference teams according to Playoff Status. That consists of 14 games against teams currently under .500, including 2 contests against the Knicks and 1 each versus the Bulls and Suns.

Team Rankings pegs their final record at 41-41, or 40-42. With the projections currently against them, the Kings need to do 2 things: steal wins in more difficult games and limit losses to the dregs of their remaining slate.

Games such as this Wednesday at home against Boston, or March 24 at the Lakers fall into the difficult but attainable category. Team Rankings gives Sacramento a 41 percent chance at winning over the Celtics and a 36 percent chance over Los Angeles. April 2 at Golden One Center against Houston is another (44 percent win probability).

They have 5 home games with a 63 percent chance or more of leaving with a win. These games are against New York, Cleveland, Phoenix, Chicago and Brooklyn.

The Kings are solid at home, sporting a 19-13 record on the season.