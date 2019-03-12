WATCH: Raptors’ Serge Ibaka & Cavs’ Marquese Chriss Trade Punches

Cleveland Cavalier forward Marquese Chriss and Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka exchanged blows Monday night. The two were jockeying for inside positioning when Ibaka fell to the floor after a missed inbounds. After Chriss walked past him, Ibaka stood up and grabbed Chriss by the throat to start the altercation.

Rob Perez of Action Network tweeted out the footage from the fight, which led to both players’ prompt ejections.

Ibaka vs. Chriss FIGHT NIGHT pic.twitter.com/r3fC1zOOv6 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 12, 2019

The 16-50 Cavs are putting the finishing touches on a double-digit victory. With about 6 minutes left, they lead the 46-18 Raptors by over 20 points.. Ibaka played 17 minutes and tallied 8 points, 7 boards and a block. He averages 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds on the year.

Chriss went scoreless in 14 minutes of action, recording just 3 rebounds and a block. His season averages are 4.5 points and 3.1 boards.

UPDATE: ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks suggested that Ibaka should receive a 3 to 5-game suspension. He cited repeat offense as a precedent since the Raptor forward fought Chicago’s Robin Lopez and Miami’s James Johnson earlier in the year.

Considering that Serge Ibaka is a repeat offender (Robin Lopez and James Johnson), would think that a suspension would range at a between 3-5 games. The cost would be $149K for every game missed. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 12, 2019

Stay tuned for updates on official disciplinary action.