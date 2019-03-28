March Madness Betting: Sweet 16 Odds Preview

The SEC has been easily the best conference in college football for many years. However, outside of Kentucky it has been arguably the weakest Power 6 conference in basketball this decade. Things have changed, though, in 2019 with four SEC schools still standing with the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 round set for Thursday and Friday night.

Easily the biggest player question is regarding Kentucky star P.J. Washington. He suffered a sprained foot in the SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Tennessee and missed the Wildcats’ first two Big Dance games.

Washington’s cast came off Tuesday, but it’s still not clear whether the sophomore forward and future NBA lottery pick will play for the No. 2 Cats on Friday against No. 3 Houston in Midwest Region action from Kansas City. UK is a 3-point favorite on the March Madness lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, a number that could shift a bit depending on whether Washington does play.

Houston, from the American Athletic Conference, has won a school-record 33 games and is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984. The Cougars this year own a victory over SEC regular-season champion LSU, beating the Tigers 82-76 on December 12. Houston also has beaten another Sweet 16 team, Oregon, by four points.

If Kentucky wins Friday, we are guaranteed a regular-season rematch in the Elite Eight as the Wildcats would face either No. 1 North Carolina or No. 5 Auburn on Sunday. The Tar Heels are 5.5-point favorites on the college basketball betting lines. Kentucky beat North Carolina at a neutral site in December and was 2-0 against Auburn. The SEC Tournament champion Tigers haven’t lost since February 23 in Lexington. It’s the 29th trip to the Sweet 16 for North Carolina, most all-time. Expect a track meet between the Heels and Tigers.

In Thursday’s action, the West Region game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Florida State is a rematch from the same round last year, when the No. 4 Zags were dominated by the No. 9 Seminoles 75-60. This time, Gonzaga is a 7-point favorite at sports betting sites. FSU will remain without Phil Cofer following the death of his father. He was the Seminoles’ leading scorer in the 2017/18 season at 12.8 ppg but is down to 7.4 this season in just 22 games as he also has been injured.

The FSU-Gonzaga winner faces either No. 2 Michigan or No. 3 Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. The Wolverines are -2 in a matchup that features two of the country’s best defensive teams.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.