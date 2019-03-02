Tacko Fall NBA Draft Projection: Latest Mock Drafts & UCF Center’s Stock

Among the many intriguing prospects in college basketball, Central Florida big man Tacko Fall has to be one of the few who stands out most. This isn’t surprising considering Fall stands 7-foot-6 and weighs in at 310 pounds. In turn, this makes him one of the more interesting 2019 NBA Draft prospects, and he’s had a solid year heading into the homestretch of the season.

The big man has averaged 24.8 minutes over the first 27 games while posting marks of 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. He’s shot 75.6 percent from the field and his size alone has to draw attention from draft analysts. It’ll be interesting to see how Fall’s outlook shapes up following the year, but it’s hard to envision a team not at least considering taking a chance on the center.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on his draft projections, any updates on mock drafts and his overall stock.

Tacko Fall NBA Draft Projections & Mock Draft

Fall is one of the most interesting prospects in the draft, partially due to the fact that there are concerns over how his game will adjust at the next level. He’s huge and would tower over most other NBA players, but questions about strength and speed will come into play. Virtually all mock drafts have currently left the UCF big man out.

Fall did originally enter the 2018 NBA Draft and then choose to return to school, as ESPN revealed.

“It left a feeling of unfinished business,” Fall said. “This is not the way I want to leave this school. I came here to do something big. I feel like before I leave here, I gotta leave my mark. “That’s what really weighed into my decision to stay.”

One mock draft that did have Fall as a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft was the evaluation from NBA Draft Room. They cited his struggles to score from outside of the paint as a main concern about his transition to the next level.

Also looking back at the 2018 draft, DraftSite.com had multiple versions of their mocks which featured the UCF center as a mid-to-late selection in the second round. Whether he’ll be able to regain some momentum and potentially find a landing spot in the upcoming draft will be the big question.

Tacko Fall’s Strengths & Weaknesses

Although a review of Fall’s game from Draft Express and Jonathan Givony (now with ESPN) comes from early in his college career, the breakdown still hits the nail on the head. As they cite, his defense could prove to be a major concern for Fall at the NBA level.

Fall will have a major transition to make at the next level, as he won’t be able to camp inside the paint with the NBA defensive three second rules. He’ll need to get stronger to defend the post consistently and significantly quicker stepping out to the perimeter. He was foul prone even in his limited defensive role, averaging almost six fouls per 40 minutes.

As the draft approaches it’s going to be worth monitoring as we attempt to get a better idea of what teams have interest in a player who could have a decent upside but will be somewhat of a project. Fall has the potential, but he’ll need to expand his game a bit. With that said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him come off the board late in the second round or at the very least sign with a team shortly after the draft.

