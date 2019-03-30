Tariq Owens NBA Draft: Texas Tech Forward Rising in Mocks

The Texas Tech graduate transfer has helped the Red Raiders make an improbable run back deep into March Madness, Tariq Owens has showcased what makes him such an appealing NBA prospect.

For all that he has shown during the tournament, arguably his biggest upside is one we haven’t seen much of yet. Although he struggles from behind the arc currently, Owens is comfortable taking threes and has the free throw percentage to indicate that he could one day be a reliable option from downtown. The mix of a floor-stretching big with Owens’ defensive prowess would be dealy in the NBA and has helped to keep him in draft conversations despite his age.

Tariq Owens NBA Draft Profile: Latest Mocks & Projections

Despite having an incredible amount of upside, the biggest detriment to Owens is the fact that he is much older than nearly every other player in his draft class. Owens excels at scoring but only in very limited sets and his offensive shortcomings aren’t enough to make up for his plus defense when it comes to landing him on mock draft boards.

Even with the incredible block party against Northern Kentucky and a huge rebounding effort against Michigan, Owens is still most likely to get a crack with a team in the NBA Summer League. His recent play in the NCAA tournament will almost certainly make sure he sees extended playing time and a chance to prove himself.

Standing 6’10” weighing in at only 205 pounds, the Texas Tech big man is extremely slender but deceptively strong. With an incredibly high motor and able to produce positive minutes without even touching the ball, Owens looks to fit the mold of the modern NBA big. However, Owens is such a raw prospect that he likely needs a bit more seasoning before really contributing big minutes at the NBA level. As a result, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see Owens play in the G-League for a year or two before making the jump.

Tariq Owens NBA Player Comparison

Tariq Owens shares a fairly similar play style to Nerlens Noel of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The biggest similarities between the two stem from their fantastic athleticism, length, and defensive prowess as rim protectors. Although both lack true center size, both can seamlessly play either the four or five helping to increase their value at the NBA level.

The biggest difference here is that Nerlens Noel basically refuses to take three-pointers. A true rim-rolling big man, Noel thrives on setting picks and getting easy looks around the rim. Owens shares a similar strength but also shows a willingness to take the deep shot, despite not being overly effective yet. Owens’ free throw percentage suggests that there is room for growth there and should have a leg up on Noel offensively. That said, Noel was likely the better defensive player when comparing college careers. That isn’t necessarily a knock on Owens as it more so is an affirmation of just how good defensively Noel was during his time at Kentucky.