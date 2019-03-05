Texas Bracketology: Updated NCAA Tournament Chances for Longhorns

As the calendars turns to March, the NCAA Tournament chatter is intensifying. In particular, who are the last teams that will sneak into the field of 68? Since Texas head coach Shaka Smart arrived in Austin in 2016, his Longhorns have made a living on the bubble, outside of an 11-22 campaign in 2017-18. His team finds itself on tenuous footing once again this month.

Texas enters a matchup at the 8th-ranked Texas Tech with a 16-13 record and an 8-8 mark in Big XII play. An above .500 mark in conference play is not exactly necessary, as it didn’t stand in the way last season, but splitting the final 2 games against the Red Raiders and TCU would provide some ammo for inclusion.

Let’s take a look at the latest on the bracketology outlook for the Longhorns, along with their resume and a few key wins and losses that stand out.

Texas NCAA Tournament Resume

The good news? Texas has some solid scalps on its belt, including wins over top-15 outfits in North Carolina and Purdue. In conference, they took out both No. 13 Kansas and No. 18 Kansas State by double-digits (with the latter on the road). Victories over Iowa State and Baylor don’t hurt, either.

The problem is that the losses are piling up. The Horns are 2-7 in Big 12 games decided by single digits. Also, as Jerry Palm of CBS Sports writes, they would be, “only the second team to make the tournament as an at-large team with a record worse than four games above .500.”

Some losses have been downright inexcusable, including to No. 142 Radford, No. 82 Providence, No. 106 Oklahoma State and No. 102 Georgia (rankings based on Ken Pomeroy efficiency metrics).

Texas Bracketology Breakdown

A number of analysts and sites have differing opinions on how things look for the Horns at this point, but most point to them being in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s John Gasaway pegged Texas as a team who has “work to do.” He currently has them as a No. 10 seed.

Texas continues to possess one of the weirdest profiles of any bubble team. The world at large looks at a so-so 16-13 record that nevertheless includes outstanding wins over North Carolina on a neutral floor and Purdue at home and renders a verdict in the form of an expected No. 10 seed.

Gasaway is likely withholding judgement for now, just in case Texas drops its next 2 games, as well as the first game of the Big XII Tournament. A 16-16 mark would surely lock out the Longhorns. The latest bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently lists them as a No. 9 seed in the Midwest with an opening-round matchup against the Syracuse Orange.

Palm is less optimistic, predicting a No. 12 seed. This would place them in a First Four matchup in Dayton with a date against the Arizona State Sun Devils. A win there would clinch a trip to Hartford (Conn.) for a second-round tilt with the 5th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies.

Bracket Matrix, which aggregates 96 prognostications, averages Texas’ seed out to a 9.62, so somewhere in between a 9 or 10-seed.