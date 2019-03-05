Texas Tech Bracketology: Updated NCAA Tournament Predictions

As the calendars turns to March, the NCAA Tournament chatter is intensifying. In particular, which teams are jockeying for top seeds? One team in that discussion is No. 8 Texas Tech, owners of the top-rated defense in college basketball per Ken Pomeroy.

Chris Beard’s Red Raiders enter a matchup against the Texas Longhorns with a 24-5 record and tied for first place in the Big XII with a 12-4 mark. According to Pomeroy, the conference is the second-best in the country behind the Big Ten. It stands to reason that the champion would be rewarded a high seed.

Let’s take a look at the latest on the bracketology outlook for Texas Tech, along with its resume and a few key wins and losses that stand out.

Texas Tech NCAA Tournament Resume

Fortunately for the Red Raiders, Big XII play has provided ample opportunities for resume-defining victories. Blowing out No. 13 Kansas by 29 on Feb. 23 stands out as one of the most dominant wins on anyone’s portfolio.

The problem comes with the non-conference. A 12-1 record is positive, but 3 of those opponents (Southern Cal, Nebraska and Arkansas) sport 15-14 records and don’t exactly impress. The only blemish was an 11-point defeat to Duke at Madison Square Garden. While there’s no shame there, that was the only team that could’ve turned heads on the committee.

On the bright side, Beard’s team doesn’t have anything approximating a bad loss. The “worst” would be to Baylor, the No. 33 per Pomeroy. When a borderline top-25 squad is the “black mark” on your resume, you’re in good shape.

Texas Tech Bracketology Breakdown

A number of analysts and sites share an admiration for the work Chris Beard and company have done this year in Lubbock. ESPN’s John Gasaway pegs Texas Tech as one of his “locks.” With 2 games and a conference tournament left, that speaks to the Red Raiders’ body of work at this point.

Gasaway’s ESPN partner Joe Lunardi bestows them with a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional in his latest Bracketology. This would send Texas Tech to the Tulsa pod for an opening round matchup with South Dakota State. In this scenario, the next opponent would be the winner of Mississippi State and Minnesota.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also has the Red Raiders with a No. 3 seed and also out of the Midwest. If they take care of business against projected No. 14 seed Georgia Southern, a potential rematch with defending national champion Villanova awaits. This is assuming Jay Wright’s crew tops Ohio State.

The Wildcats scored their fewest points of the tournament in last year’s 71-59 triumph in the Elite 8.

Bracket Matrix aggregates 96 prognostications from across the internet. Texas Tech averages out to a 3.26, which puts them as a 3-seed, with a smattering of brackets calling for a 4.

For the Red Raiders to climb the ladder to a No. 2 seed or higher, they almost assuredly have to win out and seize the Big XII Tournament. A 3-seed would still send them to nearby Tulsa. If they end up in the Midwest Regional in Kansas City, the site of the conference tournament.

Take care of business the next 2 games against the Longhorns and Cyclones, and the chances increase of competing for a Final Four berth in familiar territory.