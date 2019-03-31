Texas Tech Red Raiders Final Four Gear & Apparel 2019

It’s been a long time coming.
For the first time in school history, the Texas Tech is headed to the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. The Red Raiders knocked off top-seeded Gonzaga to win the West Region.
And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the latest Red Raiders Final Four gear like shirts, hoodies, hats, and collectibles to show support for your team.
Browse the Texas Tech Red Raiders team store at Fanatics here.
See the latest gear below:
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Get the gear the Red Raiders were wearing on the court following their historic win over Gonzaga with the Texas Tech Under Armour 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four Bound West Regional Champions Locker Room T-Shirt.
Made of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester, the shirt features screen print graphics, including logos for Texas Tech, the NCAA Tournament, and Under Armour.
It is available in sizes small through 3XL. The shirt is also available in youth sizes.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Celebrate Texas Tech’s first Final Four appearance in style with the Red Raiders Under Armour 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional Champions Renegade Adjustable Hat.
Made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent spandex, the lightly-structured hat features a mid crown, curved bill, embroidered graphics, and an adjustable fabric strap so it’s one size fits most.
But it also highlighted by UA’s patented technology like HeatGear, which is moisture-wicking and is designed to keep you cool and dry. The Storm technology makes the hat water resistant, while maintaining its breathability.
Check out all the Texas Tech Red Raiders Hats at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Show support for your favorite team with the Texas Tech Red Raiders Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Boxout Pullover Hoodie.
The black sweatshirt is made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester and features a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, and screen print graphics.
It’s a lightweight hoodie ideal for moderate temperatures.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Look the part this March Madness while cheering on the Red Raiders in the Final Four in the Texas Tech Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Carry Tri-Blend Long Sleeve Raglan T-Shirt.
Made of 50 percent cotton, 37 percent polyester, and 13 percent rayon, the heather gray shirt has stylish ragland sleeves and screen print graphics, including the Texas Tech logo.
Browse all Texas Tech Red Raiders T-Shirts at Fanatics for more options.