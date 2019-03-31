Tom Izzo College Career: Michigan State Coach Was a DII All-American

Now a Naismith Hall of Fame basketball coach for Michigan State, once upon a time Tom Izzo was a Division 2 All-American for Northern Michigan University. Izzo would play for the Wildcats from 1973-1977. In fact, Izzo is still tied for fifth all-time at Northern Michigan for assists in a single game with 14.

Tom Izzo College Career

Tom Izzo’s career stats aren’t archived with Northern Michigan (records only go back to 2002) and there isn’t an available database of Division Two basketball stats from the 1970s. That said, from what we can piece together, Izzo was a floor general in college and adept at running the Northern Michigan offense. In addition to being named an All-American during his senior season of 1976-1977, Izzo also was named the captain of the Wildcats for both his Junior and Senior seasons.

Apparently, Izzo was more than just a star player on the court and also excelled in the classroom during his time at Nothern Michigan. In fact, Izzo won the 1975 Rodney Coe scholarship at Northern Michigan, an extremely high honor. Accoring to Northern Michigan’s website:

The scholarship, established by Rodney D. Coe (’58), a former NMU basketball player, is awarded annually to the basketball player who has shown outstanding performance, not only on the basketball court, but also in the classroom. The head coach nominates qualified candidates to the Scholarship Committee, which makes the final decision.

Northern Michigan would serve as more than just the place that Izzo would play his college ball as it would wind up being his first coaching job after graduating.

Tom Izzo Got His College Coaching Start at Northern Michigan

Two years after Izzo graduated from Northern Michigan, he took a job as an assistant coach for the Wildcats. Previously coaching high school basketball for the prior two seasons, Northern Michigan gave Izzo his first shot at the next level. Izzo would get his coaching career off the ground there from 1979-1983 before jumping ship and leaving for an assistant coaching job with Michigan State.

The rest is history. After 12 years as an assistant at Michigan State, Izzo got his big break in 1995 and took over the Spartans for good. Izzo would go on to bring Michigan State a national championship, seven final four appearances, and 22 consecutive berths to the NCAA tournament.

As a favor to his alma mater and the program that helped him get his start, Izzo has actually scheduled a number of preseason exhibition games between Northern Michigan and Michigan State. As you can expect, those matchups always end in a monster blowout for the Spartans.