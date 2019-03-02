Tyree Jackson NFL Draft Profile: Latest Projections & Mock Drafts

While the 2019 NFL Draft features a number of talented quarterback prospects, one who can’t be overlooked is Tyree Jackson. The former Buffalo Bulls signal-caller saw his draft stock jump throughout the 2018 college football season and could make for an interesting mid-round pick for a number of teams.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound quarterback has eye-opening size and is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,131 yards and scored 35 total touchdowns (28 passing). He led Buffalo to a 10-4 record last year while the team went 7-1 in conference play. We’ve seen Jackson grab some attention during the build-up to the draft, and it’s likely the hype will only continue to grow.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Jackson’s draft profile, projections and where analysts are predicting him to land in recent mock drafts.

Tyree Jackson’s 2019 NFL Draft Profile

While Jackson may prove to be one of the biggest question marks in the draft and is tough to gauge, he has a big arm and the ability to move in the pocket. Earlier in the year, The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs offered some insight into the positives of Jackson’s game.

“Has the ability to vertically push the ball from both a fixed/standing position and when throwing on the move, neither circumstance hindering velocity. Big, strong bodied player from the pocket who can be used as a weapon in power run concepts thanks to his athletic ability, but also a play extender capable of shrugging off sacks and withstanding tight spaces in the pocket.”

On the opposite side, Crabbs did point to accuracy and footwork as being two question marks, which have come up previously as well. Obviously, he’s only been a one-year starter at the college level, which there’s still a number of unknowns about his game at this point.

At the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Jackson ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.59 seconds, behind only Penn State’s Trace McSorley. He also posted an impressive vertical jump of 34.5 inches and a broad jump of 120 inches.

Tyree Jackson’s NFL Draft Projections & Mock Drafts

Ahead of the combine, The Draft Network’s Jon Ledyard listed the Buffalo quarterback as his No. 156 overall prospect and No. 7 quarterback prospect. This goes somewhat along with the ranking provided by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, who labeled Jackson as the No. 8 quarterback, behind Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham and NC State’s Ryan Finley.

As far as when Jackson could potentially come off the board in the upcoming draft, those projections have varied some. Draft Tek’s most recent mock has him as the No. 111 pick (fourth round) and heading to the Detroit Lions.

But in a mock revealed by DraftSite.com, he’s not receiving nearly as much love. They currently have Jackson pegged as a sixth-round pick and heading to the Carolina Panthers. This would make him the 10th quarterback to be selected, behind Mississippi’s Jordan Ta’amu, Stidham, Finley and also West Virginia’s Will Grier and Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson.

