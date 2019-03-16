WATCH: UFC’s Jorge Masvidal Highlight Reel Knock Out Over Darren Till

Darren Till and Jorge Masvidal put on a show in UFC’s ESPN+ feature. From the opening bell, the two men went at it with Till dropping Masvidal to the canvas with a clean straight left early in the first. Masvidal would go on to respond with some heavy shots of his own later in the first and the two would trade shots at the end of the round leading up to the bell.

The second round would see the two fighters settle into a rhythm with both scoring points and doing big damage to the other. Despite Till looking like the more crisp fighter overall, Masvidal caught him with a massive leaping right followed by a quick flurry that would put Till out on his feet.

Watch video of Jorge Masvidal highlight knock out against Darren Till

With the knockout, Masvidal stopped his two-fight losing streak and put himself back in the conversation to be fighting for the belt in the UFC’s loaded welterweight division. Having previously dropped fights to Stephen Thompson and Jiu-Jitsu legend Demian Maia, Masvidal was in big need of a win.

In knocking out the third-ranked Welterweight Darren Till, Masvidal made a case that he is potentially one more big win away from a shot at the belt. A long-time fight game veteran and former Strikeforce champion, Masvidal has never tasted UFC gold. At 34 years old, this win sets off what will likely be Masvidal’s last chance to make a shot at the belt.

What’s next for Jorge Masvidal and Darren Till

After the win, the 11th ranked Masvidal should safely find himself in the top 10 with a shot to face a top 5 welterweight. Should Masvidal pick up another big win over a top opponent, he would make a strong case to potentially have a shot at the UFC belt.

For Darren Till, the loss marks his second in a row and the former third-ranked welterweight fighter will almost certainly find himself falling outside of the top five. Till looked like the better fighter for the majority of the night but clearly started to disrespect the power of Masvidal as the fight went on. As former middleweight champion and current UFC analyst Michael Bisping admitted after the fight, knockouts happen to even the best of fighters and Till should be able to bounce back and learn from this. Still just 24 years old, the future is still bright for England’s Darren Till.