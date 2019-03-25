WATCH: Jeremy Lamb’s Insane Buzzer Beater Half Court Shot

While the crazy upsets and non-stop series of close games that is March Madness has all basketball fans glued to their television, they might’ve missed the insane game winning shot by Jeremy Lamb of the Charlotte Hornets while playing against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. It’s worth watching at least a few times, as it was phenomenal buzzer beater that unbelievably flew right through the hoop.

Down two points to the Raptors, 112 to 114, and with less than two seconds in the game, Lamb dribbles, loses the ball, recaptures it, and then in desperation, sends it flying from beyond the half court line, miraculously sinking a game-winning three pointer. As the crowd goes wild, you can hear the announcer yell “Unbelievable! What Just Happened! Good Golly, Miss Molly!” After the refs checked the tape to make sure Lamb got the shot off in time, and he did, the entire team crowded Lamb in celebration.

JEREMY LAMB GAME WINNER GOOD LORD. pic.twitter.com/7KE6PWcEUD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 25, 2019

While re-watching the video of Lamb’s superhuman shot, you’ll see that the ball doesn’t even hit the rim before going in. As the Raptors stand still in shock, and understandably so, the Hornets jump around with pure glee. It’s not every day you see a half court shot, and it’s even more rare to see one made at the buzzer to win the game. It’s the ridiculously absurd kind of game-winning shot you only see in movies. Not in real life.

The 26-year-old shooting guard from Henrico, Virginia, played high-school ball at Norcross in Georgia, and attended college at University of Connecticut. He spent two years at U Conn before turning pro. Lamb was the Round 1, 12th overall draft pick in 2012, and he started out his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lamb played with the Thunder from 2012 to 2015.

In 2015, Lamb was then traded to the Hornets in exchange for Luke Ridnour, and has played there ever since.

After this wild shot, his Wikipedia page was instantly updated to list him as the “owner” of the Toronto Raptors.

